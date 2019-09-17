Boston Pads LLC Hits New Company Milestone as Database Grows Even Bigger

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Pads, New England's largest real time apartment database, has recently surpassed 700,000 unique apartment images in their repository. Each image allows apartment seekers and people interested in real estate to see properties in amazing detail when browsing apartment listings published by Boston Pads on one of over 80 local neighborhood and location based apartment and real estate related sites. The technology and information provider also helps syndicate listings to over 150 local social media pages, and even major national sites like Zillow, Trulia, hotpads and many others.

In the scope of the local Boston apartment leasing space, this milestone sets Boston Pads apart from the rest of the players as the leader in apartment data and information. Whether someone is considering a new luxury development in Seaport or is looking for an off campus apartment in Cambridge, Boston Pads gives them more data and information to facilitate the decision making process when apartment hunting.

In addition to the 700,000+ property photos in their database, Boston Pads also boasts nearly 55,000 apartment photo galleries and over 9,600 apartment videos so that visitors can see these listed spaces from nearly every angle. As if that wasn't enough, visitors will find over 161,000 potential listings of Boston apartments from more than 15,100+ local landlords in the Boston Pads database.

The massive Boston Pads database also gives Greater Boston Landlords an access point for local apartment statistics so they can make data-driven decisions to maximize ROI.

When asked about this milestone, Demetrios Salpoglou stated, "We're so grateful for the opportunity to provide such a great resource for landlords, real estate agents and property seekers. None of this would have been possible without them, and it's our mission to add value to the community and make it easier and faster for everyone to have the best local real estate experience possible."

Looking forward, Boston Pads plans to continue to grow their database and offer even more services to Greater Boston Property owners, renters, and real estate buyers as well as sellers. They are close to launching an even more advanced Roommate Matching Service, allowing apartment seekers to search rooms for rent in Boston and even allow Landlords to create separate listings for individual rooms in their properties. This milestone is just the latest of many for New England's largest apartment database.

