Boston Scientific Announces November 2019 Conference Schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in four conferences, including one industry conference and three investor conferences, this month.

On November 5, 2019, Jeff Mirviss, senior vice president and president, Peripheral Interventions; Catherine Jennings, vice president, marketing and new business development, Peripheral Interventions; Michael Jaff, D.O., incoming vice president, clinical affairs, innovation and technology, Peripheral Interventions; Ian Meredith, M.D., executive vice president and global chief medical officer; and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations will host an investor update conference call from the Vascular Interventional Advances Conference (VIVA) in Las Vegas. The call will begin at approximately 11 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST.

On November 12, 2019, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The session will begin at approximately 8 a.m. MST / 10 a.m. EST.

On November 14, 2019, Susie Lisa will participate in a 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Stephens Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The session will begin at approximately 3:15 p.m. CST / 4:15 p.m. EST.

On November 19, 2019, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City. The session will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

