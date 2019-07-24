Boston Scientific Announces Results For Second Quarter 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) generated sales of $2.631 billion during the second quarter of 2019. This represents growth of 5.6 percent on a reported basis, 8.0 percent on an operational1 basis and 6.3 percent on an organic2 basis, all compared to the prior year period. The company reported GAAP earnings of $154 million or $0.11 per share (EPS), compared to GAAP earnings of $555 million or $0.40 per share a year ago, and achieved adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 for the period, compared to $0.41 a year ago.

"The consistent execution of our global teams continues to help us grow the majority of our businesses faster than the market while delivering adjusted EPS at the high end of guidance," said Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, Boston Scientific. "As highlighted at our Investor Day last month, we are excited for our long-term outlook and our robust pipeline of unique innovations to address unmet patient needs."

Second quarter financial results and recent developments:

Reported second quarter sales of $2.631 billion , representing an increase of 5.6 percent on a reported basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 5 to 7 percent; 8.0 percent on an operational basis; and 6.3 percent on an organic basis, compared to the company's guidance range of 6 to 7 percent, all compared to the prior year period.

Reported GAAP earnings of $0.11 per share compared to the company's guidance range of $0.23 to $0.25 per share, due to acquisition-related charges in the quarter primarily associated with the proposed acquisition of BTG plc. Achieved adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to the guidance range of $0.37 to $0.39 per share.

Achieved second quarter revenue growth in all segments, compared to the prior year period:

MedSurg: 9.0 percent reported, 10.9 percent operational and 7.4 percent organic



Rhythm and Neuro: 1.4 percent reported, 3.3 percent operational and 2.8 percent organic



Cardiovascular: 6.3 percent reported, 9.2 percent operational and 8.1 percent organic

Reported second quarter revenue growth in all regions, compared to the prior year period:

U.S.: 6.0 percent reported and operational



EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ): 2.3 percent reported and 8.3 percent operational

APAC ( Asia-Pacific ): 8.9 percent reported and 13.2 percent operational

Emerging Markets3: 12.3 percent reported and 20.0 percent operational

Initiated randomized study assessing the safety and effectiveness of the ACURATE neo2™ Aortic Valve System in intermediate, high and extreme-risk patients indicated for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The results of this trial are expected to serve as the basis of the company's premarket approval submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Began the global OPTION trial, a study of patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation who undergo a cardiac ablation procedure, to compare the safety and effectiveness of the next-generation WATCHMAN FLX™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device to first-line oral anticoagulants for stroke risk reduction.

Announced and closed the acquisition of Vertiflex, Inc., a privately-held company that developed and commercialized the Superion® Indirect Decompression System, a minimally-invasive device used to improve physical function and reduce pain in patients with lumbar spinal stenosis.

Presented two-year results from the INTREPID randomized controlled trial at the 18th Meeting of the World Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery. Data demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the Vercise™ Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease symptoms.

Presented real world data at the International Neuromodulation Society World Congress from 420 chronic pain patients using the Spectra WaveWriter™ Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System. Results showed two-thirds of patients reported a pain score of two or less at last follow-up, as measured on the zero to 10 numeric rating scale.

Announced acute results from the UNTOUCHED study of the EMBLEM™ Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System for primary prevention of sudden cardiac death specifically in patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≤35 percent, the most common population to be indicated for ICD therapy.4,5 Data presented at the Heart Rhythm Society's 40th Annual Scientific Sessions demonstrated S-ICD therapy had a complication-free rate of 95.8 percent at 30 days post-procedure and high conversion efficacy (99.2 percent) of induced ventricular fibrillation, rates comparable to those seen in previous S-ICD and transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (TV-ICD) studies.

Commenced controlled launch in the U.S. and Europe of the LOTUS Edge™ Aortic Valve System, a minimally invasive TAVR technology for patients with severe aortic stenosis considered to be at high risk for surgical valve replacement via open heart surgery.

Received approval from the United Kingdom's National Health Service for inclusion of the SpaceOAR™ Hydrogel in its Innovation and Technology Payment program, expanding treatment access to men undergoing radiotherapy for prostate cancer.

Received FDA clearance for the Tactra™ Next-Generation Malleable Penile Prosthesis, the first and only penile implant for men with erectile dysfunction to include a nitinol core to optimize rigidity, durability and concealment.

Received FDA approval and launched in the U.S. the VICI VENOUS STENT™ System for the treatment of iliofemoral venous obstructive disease.

Announced the divestiture of the existing Boston Scientific drug-eluting and bland embolic microsphere portfolio to Varian Medical Systems for an upfront cash payment of $90 million , subject to the successful completion of the company's proposed acquisition of BTG plc.

1. Operational revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. 2. Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and sales from the recent acquisitions of NxThera, Inc. (NxThera), Claret Medical, Inc. (Claret), Augmenix, Inc. (Augmenix) and Vertiflex, Inc. (Vertiflex), each with no prior year comparable sales. 3. We define Emerging Markets as the 20 countries that we believe have strong growth potential based on their economic conditions, healthcare sectors and our global capabilities. Periodically, we assess our list of Emerging Markets; effective January 1, 2019, we updated our list of Emerging Market countries. We have revised prior year amounts to the current year's presentation (as denoted with † throughout). The revision had an immaterial impact on prior year Emerging Markets sales.

Net sales for the second quarter by business and region:











Change



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Reported

Basis

Less: Impact

of Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Operational

Basis

Less: Impact of

Recent

Acquisitions

Organic

Basis (in millions) 2019 2018







































Endoscopy $ 470

$ 442



6.3%

(2.1)%

8.4%

—%

8.4%

Urology and Pelvic Health 348

308



13.0%

(1.6)%

14.6%

8.5%

6.1%

MedSurg 818

751



9.0%

(1.9)%

10.9%

3.5%

7.4%

Cardiac Rhythm Management 498

494



0.6%

(2.2)%

2.8%

—%

2.8%

Electrophysiology 84

79



7.0%

(2.5)%

9.5%

—%

9.5%

Neuromodulation 204

202



1.0%

(1.2)%

2.2%

2.1%

0.1%

Rhythm and Neuro 786

775



1.4%

(1.9)%

3.3%

0.5%

2.8%

Interventional Cardiology 706

662



6.7%

(3.0)%

9.7%

1.6%

8.1%

Peripheral Interventions 320

304



5.6%

(2.6)%

8.2%

—%

8.2%

Cardiovascular 1,026

965



6.3%

(2.9)%

9.2%

1.1%

8.1%



























Net Sales $ 2,631

$ 2,490



5.6%

(2.4)%

8.0%

1.7%

6.3%











Change



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Reported

Basis

Less: Impact

of Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Operational

Basis (in millions) 2019 2018



























U.S. $ 1,478

$ 1,394



6.0%

—%

6.0%

EMEA 571

558



2.3%

(6.0)%

8.3%

APAC 481

442



8.9%

(4.3)%

13.2%

Latin America and Canada 101

96



4.5%

(4.8)%

9.3%





















Net Sales $ 2,631

$ 2,490



5.6%

(2.4)%

8.0%





















Emerging Markets† $ 318

$ 283



12.3%

(7.7)%

20.0%





















Amounts may not add due to rounding. Growth rates are based on actual, non-rounded amounts and may not recalculate precisely.





Sales growth rates that exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and/or the impact of recent aforementioned acquisitions

are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Guidance for Full Year and Third Quarter 2019

The company estimates revenue growth for the full year 2019, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 7 to 8 percent on a reported basis (consistent with prior guidance), and a growth range of approximately 7 to 8 percent on an organic basis (consistent with prior guidance). Full year organic guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contribution of approximately 140 basis points from the acquisitions of NxThera, Claret, Augmenix and Vertiflex, each with no prior period related net sales. The company now estimates income on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.94 to $0.98 per share (compared to prior guidance of $1.09 to $1.13 per share) and estimates adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), in a range of $1.54 to $1.58 per share (consistent with prior guidance).

The company estimates revenue growth for the third quarter of 2019, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 8 to 10 percent on a reported basis and a growth range of approximately 7.5 to 9 percent on an organic basis. Third quarter organic guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contribution of approximately 180 basis points from the acquisitions of Claret, Augmenix and Vertiflex, each with no prior period related net sales. The company estimates earnings on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.23 to $0.25 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), in a range of $0.37 to $0.39 per share.

Conference Call Information

Boston Scientific management will be discussing these results with analysts on a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The company will webcast the call to interested parties through its website: www.bostonscientific.com. Please see the website for details on how to access the webcast. The webcast will be available for approximately one year on the Boston Scientific website.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "aiming" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our expected net sales, GAAP, operational and organic revenue growth rates, GAAP earnings and adjusted earnings for the third quarter and full year 2019, our financial performance, our business plans and our positioning for revenue and earnings growth. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, in some cases, have affected and in the future could affect our ability to implement our business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements expressed in this press release. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: future economic, political, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions, new product introductions and the market acceptance of those products, markets for our products, expected pricing environment, expected procedural volumes, the closing and integration of acquisitions, clinical trial results, demographic trends, intellectual property rights, litigation, financial market conditions, the execution and effect of our restructuring program, the execution and effect of our business strategy, including our cost-savings and growth initiatives and future business decisions made by us and our competitors. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item IA - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we may update in Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q we have filed or will file hereafter. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Note: Amounts reported in millions within this press release are computed based on the amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components reported in millions may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying numbers in dollars.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures, and an explanation of the company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures, is included in the exhibits attached to this press release.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, in millions, except per share data 2019 2018

2019 2018











Net sales $ 2,631

$ 2,490



$ 5,124

$ 4,870

Cost of products sold 758

739



1,488

1,411

Gross profit 1,873

1,751



3,636

3,458













Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative expenses 968

886



1,837

1,746

Research and development expenses 280

275



559

536

Royalty expense 17

17



32

35

Amortization expense 161

147



321

288

Intangible asset impairment charges 37

34



105

35

Contingent consideration expense (benefit) 10

(4)



(18)

1

Restructuring charges (credits) 1

5



7

18

Litigation-related net charges (credits) 15

—



(133)

—



1,489

1,359



2,711

2,659

Operating income (loss) 384

392



925

799













Other income (expense):









Interest expense (89)

(57)



(198)

(119)

Other, net (150)

12



(125)

(11)

Income (loss) before income taxes 145

347



602

670

Income tax expense (benefit) (9)

(209)



24

(183)

Net income (loss) $ 154

$ 555



$ 578

$ 853













Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.11

$ 0.40



$ 0.42

$ 0.62

Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution $ 0.11

$ 0.40



$ 0.41

$ 0.61













Weighted-average shares outstanding









Basic 1,391.0

1,380.5



1,389.4

1,378.5

Assuming dilution 1,408.6

1,398.9



1,408.5

1,397.8



BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in millions, except per share data)

Cost of

Products

Sold

SG&A

Expenses

R&D

Expenses

Operating

Income

(Loss)

Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss)

Net

Income

(Loss)

Impact

per

Share GAAP net income (loss)

$ 758



$ 968



$ 280



$ 384



$ 145



$ 154



$ 0.11

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss):



























Amortization expense

—



—



—



161



162



144



0.10

Intangible asset impairment charges

—



—



—



37



37



35



0.02

Acquisition-related net charges (credits)

(19)



(28)



(7)



64



225



177



0.13

Restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits)

(6)



(4)



—



11



11



10



0.01

Litigation-related net charges (credits)

—



—



—



15



15



12



0.01

Investment impairment charges

—



—



—



—



1



1



0.00

Discrete tax items

—



—



—



—



—



18



0.01

Adjusted net income

$ 734



$ 936



$ 273



$ 672



$ 596



$ 550



$ 0.39



































Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (in millions, except per share data)

Cost of

Products

Sold

SG&A

Expenses

R&D

Expenses

Operating

Income

(Loss)

Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss)

Net

Income

(Loss)

Impact

per

Share GAAP net income (loss)

$ 739



$ 886



$ 275



$ 392



$ 347



$ 555



$ 0.40

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss):



























Amortization expense

—



—



—



147



147



130



0.09

Intangible asset impairment charges

—



—



—



34



34



30



0.02

Acquisition-related net charges (credits)

(9)



(27)



(15)



46



5



9



0.01

Restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits)

(16)



5



—



15



15



13



0.01

Discrete tax items

—



—



—



—



—



(168)



(0.12)

Adjusted net income

$ 715



$ 865



$ 260



$ 633



$ 547



$ 568



$ 0.41





























































An explanation of the company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this document.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 in millions, except per share data

Cost of

Products

Sold

SG&A

Expenses

R&D

Expenses

Operating

Income

(Loss)

Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss)

Net

Income

(Loss)

Impact

per

Share GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,488



$ 1,837



$ 559



$ 925



$ 602



$ 578



$ 0.41

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss):



























Amortization expense

—



—



—



321



323



287



0.20

Intangible asset impairment charges

—



—



—



105



105



97



0.07

Acquisition-related net charges (credits)

(31)



(40)



(15)



69



201



155



0.11

Restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits)

(10)



(7)



—



23



23



19



0.01

Litigation-related net charges (credits)

—



—



—



(133)



(133)



(116)



(0.08)

Investment impairment charges

—



—



—



—



2



2



0.00

Discrete tax items

—



—



—



—



—



18



0.01

Adjusted net income

$ 1,447



$ 1,791



$ 544



$ 1,310



$ 1,123



$ 1,040



$ 0.74



































Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 in millions, except per share data

Cost of

Products

Sold

SG&A

Expenses

R&D

Expenses

Operating

Income

(Loss)

Pre-Tax

Income

(Loss)

Net

Income

(Loss)

Impact

per

Share GAAP net income (loss)

$ 1,411



$ 1,746



$ 536



$ 799



$ 670



$ 853



$ 0.61

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss):



























Amortization expense

—



—



—



288



288



248



0.18

Intangible asset impairment charges

—



—



—



35



35



31



0.02

Acquisition-related net charges (credits)

(15)



(33)



(22)



71



30



29



0.02

Restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits)

(23)



(3)



—



43



43



35



0.02

Investment impairment charges

—



—



—



—



5



5



0.00

Discrete tax items

—



—



—



—



—



(177)



(0.13)

Adjusted net income

$ 1,374



$ 1,710



$ 514



$ 1,237



$ 1,071



$ 1,023



$ 0.73





























































An explanation of the company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this document.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION ESTIMATED REVENUE NON-GAAP GROWTH RATES AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited)

Q3 and Full Year 2019 Estimated Revenue Growth Rates



Q3 2019 Estimate

Full Year 2019 Estimate

(Low) (High)

(Low) (High) Estimated GAAP sales growth 8% 10%

7% 8% Less: Estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations and the

aforementioned acquisitions 0.5% 1%

—% —% Estimated sales growth, organic* 7.5% 9%

7% 8%











*Q3 2019 Estimate excludes contribution of approximately 180 basis points from the aforementioned acquisitions, each with

no prior year comparable sales. Full Year 2019 Estimate excludes contribution of approximately 140 basis points from the

aforementioned acquisitions, each with no prior year comparable sales.

Q3 and Full Year 2019 Earnings per Share Guidance



Q3 2019 Estimate

Full Year 2019 Estimate

(Low) (High)

(Low) (High) GAAP results $ 0.23

$ 0.25



$ 0.94

$ 0.98













Estimated amortization expense 0.10

0.10



0.41

0.41

Estimated intangible asset impairment charges —

—



0.07

0.07

Estimated acquisition-related net charges (credits) 0.02

0.02



0.14

0.14

Estimated restructuring and restructuring-related net charges (credits) 0.02

0.02



0.05

0.05

Estimated litigation-related net charges (credits) —

—



(0.08)

(0.08)

Estimated investment impairment charges —

—



0.00

0.00

Estimated discrete tax items —

—



0.01

0.01













Adjusted results $ 0.37

$ 0.39



$ 1.54

$ 1.58



Prior Guidance Estimate - Q2 2019 and Full Year 2019 Sales Growth



Q2 2019 Estimate

Prior Full Year 2019

Estimate

(Low) (High)

(Low) (High) Estimated GAAP sales growth 5% 7%

7% 8% Less: Estimated impact of foreign currency fluctuations and the

aforementioned acquisitions (1)% —%

—% —% Estimated sales growth, organic* 6% 7%

7% 8%











*Q2 2019 Estimate excluded contribution of approximately 140 basis points from the aforementioned acquisitions, each with

no prior year comparable sales. Prior Full Year 2019 Estimate excluded contribution of approximately 110 basis points from the

aforementioned acquisitions, each with no prior year comparable sales.

Prior Guidance Estimate - Q2 2019 and Full Year 2019 Earnings per Share