Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations At Digestive Disease Week 2018

Scheduled presentations of interest include an oral presentation of five-year outcomes after placement of a single WallFlex™ RX Fully Covered Stent System RMV for the treatment of patients with benign strictures due to chronic pancreatitis.1 A second oral presentation will discuss the use of the WallFlex™ RX Fully Covered Stent System for the treatment of benign anastomotic biliary strictures in patients that have undergone a liver transplant.2

"We are pleased that the data being presented at DDW will further add to the body of clinical evidence available to aid physicians in their treatment decisions," said Art Butcher, senior vice president and president, Endoscopy, Boston Scientific. "We invest in research to enhance treatment options and are advancing the development of devices, such as a single-use duodenoscope and minimally-invasive tools for endoscopic surgery in the gastrointestinal tract with a goal of improving care for patients."

Presentations of interest (listed chronologically):

June 2, 2018

WallFlex Biliary RX Fully and Uncovered Metal Stent Systems, Abstract # 2920875, results from a large prospective multicenter Canadian registry examining the use of self-expanding metal stents for palliation or pre-operative drainage with neoadjuvant therapy in malignant biliary obstruction, 12 p.m.

the use of self-expanding metal stents for palliation or pre-operative drainage with neoadjuvant therapy in malignant biliary obstruction, WallFlex Biliary RX Fully Covered Metal Stent Systems, Abstract #2917790, five-year results from a study on the treatment of post-cholecystectomy bile duct strictures with self-expanding metal stents, 12 p.m.

June 3, 2018

WallFlex Biliary RX Fully Covered Stent System RMV, Abstract # 2915837, highlights of five-year outcomes of stent patency in treating benign strictures in patients with chronic pancreatitis, 11:15 a.m.

Captivator EMR, Abstract #2922656, a prospective study using a new device for endoscopic resection of early neoplasia in Barrett's Esophagus, 12 p.m.

June 4, 2018

WallFlex Biliary RX Fully Covered Stent, Abstract #2918451, final five-year results from a multicenter study of self-expanding metal stents for treatment of benign anastomotic biliary strictures in patients that have had liver transplants, 10 a.m.

Expect™ Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle, Abstract #2919516, a multicenter, randomized study comparing standard and flexible nitinol needles for fine needle aspiration of pancreatic cystic lesions, 12 p.m.

June 5, 2018

SpyGlass DS Direct Visualization System, Abstract #2923886, an analysis of the real-world use and economic impact of the system during the first 18 months of use at one U.S. hospital, 12 p.m.

WallFlex Biliary RX Fully Covered and Uncovered Stent Systems, Abstract #2916594, a randomized trial comparing fully covered and uncovered biliary self-expanding metal stents for pre-operative drainage during neoadjuvant therapy in patients with pancreatic cancer, 12 p.m.

All presentations are listed in Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Data are embargoed until the time of presentation. For more information, visit Boston Scientific at booth #2215.

The company will also host an investor event and webcast on Monday, June 4, from 2 – 3 p.m. EST to provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Boston Scientific endoscopy portfolio. The event will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

1. The WallFlex Biliary RX Fully Covered Stent System RMV has FDA clearance for use in the palliative treatment of biliary strictures produced by malignant neoplasms, relief of malignant biliary obstruction prior to surgery and for indwell up to 12 months in the treatment of benign biliary strictures secondary to chronic pancreatitis. The safety and effectiveness of the WallFlex Biliary RX Stent System for use in the vascular system have not been established. 2. The WallFlex Biliary RX Fully Covered Stent System RMV is CE-Marked for use in the palliative treatment of biliary strictures produced by malignant neoplasms, relief of malignant biliary obstruction prior to surgery and for treatment of benign biliary strictures.

