Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition

"We are confident in the potential for this system to help patients with BPH and increase the number of men choosing MITs, because it offers long-term relief from symptoms without the side effects of medications," said Dave Pierce, executive vice president and president, MedSurg, Boston Scientific. "The minimally invasive therapy segment is the fastest growing category in the treatment of BPH and, as an office-based procedure, the Rezūm system is appealing to patients, clinicians and payers."

The Boston Scientific Urology and Pelvic Health business provides a range of treatment options for men's and women's urological and gynecological conditions. The Rezūm system complements the company's existing portfolio of treatment options for symptomatic BPH, which includes the GreenLight XPSTM Laser Therapy system and holmium laser platforms.

The two organizations announced a definitive agreement on March 21, 2018 for Boston Scientific to acquire NxThera.

