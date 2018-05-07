Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Boston Scientific Corporation

11:11 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m.

A live webcast of the question-and-answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at www.bostonscientific.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.  For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:    

Investors:

Kate Haranis 

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-6585 (office) 

508- 683-5565 (office)

Media Relations 

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation 

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com   

BSXInvestorrelations@bsci.com 

 

