Boston Scientific to Participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is scheduled to participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Boston.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 8:35 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:                          

Investors:

Katie Schur                                 

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)                   

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations                              

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation                 

Boston Scientific Corporation

Katie.Schur@bsci.com                             

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

