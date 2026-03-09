Boston Society for Architecture Celebrates 2025 Design Award Winners

News provided byBoston Society for Architecture
Mar 09, 2026, 15:28 ET
Land's Sake Farm designed by PAYETTE awarded prestigious Harleston Parker Medal
BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) held its annual awards gala last night to celebrate the people and projects that advance excellence in architecture and design in and around Boston. The BSA and its juries bestowed a total of 31 design awards that collectively recognize the power of the built environment to empower communities, promote change, and build a more sustainable and equitable Boston.
The winner of the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal to recognize "the most beautiful piece of architecture, building, monument, or structure built in the metropolitan Boston area in the past 10 years" is the Land's Sake Farm, designed by PAYETTE. The jury found that Land's Sake Farm is a project where architecture, craft, and community come together in a way that feels both intentional and lively. The building is legible, allowing visitors to understand its structure and purpose while engaging with the farm's educational and communal programs. Overall, the entirely community-funded farm transcends its program by embracing a broad constituency, providing access, education, and substance, ultimately demonstrating how architecture can support both people and place in meaningful ways.
In addition to the juried award, each year the BSA seeks the general public's input by voting on the same group of Harleston Parker Medal finalists to anoint a People's Choice Award winner. The public's appreciation of beauty in architecture may vary from the jury decision, allowing for a broader recognition and awareness of design impacts within our local communities. This year's People's Choice Award winner was the Tozzer Anthropology Building at Harvard University, designed by Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Ltd. (KVA).
"Architecture is ultimately about people and the communities we serve. At the BSA, our mission is to advance design that fosters equity, connection, and opportunity across Greater Boston. We believe thoughtful, inclusive design can strengthen neighborhoods and expand what's possible for everyone," said Danyson Tavares, executive director of the Boston Society for Architecture. "The annual BSA Awards gala is a celebration of that collective impact—honoring the creativity, leadership, and shared commitment that make our community and our cities stronger."
Projects were evaluated by a jury of architects, designers, artists, public servants, planners and more from Boston and across the country and three levels of design awards were bestowed – Honor, Merit and Commendation. Additionally, six annual BSA awards were conferred including the Harleston Parker Medal, the Harleston Parker People's Choice Award, the Commonwealth Award, the BSA Award of Honor, BSA Honorary Membership and the Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designer's Award.
2025 BSA Award Winners:
- Harleston Parker Medal
Project: Land's Sake Farm (2025)
Firm: PAYETTE
- Harleston Parker People's Choice Award
Project: Tozzer Anthropology Building at Harvard University (2014)
Firm: Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Ltd. (KVA)
- Commonwealth Award
The Mural of Underground at Ink Block Boston
Emerald Necklace Conservancy
- BSA Award of Honor
Peter Kuttner, FAIA
- Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designers Award
Danniely Staback Rodriguez, AIA, NCARB
- Honorary BSA Member
Ronald M. Druker
Stephen Stimson, FASLA
- Built Design, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation or Historic Preservation – Honor Award
Project: Coolidge Corner Theatre
Firm: Höweler + Yoon Architecture LLP
- Built Design, Adaptive Reuse, Renovation or Historic Preservation – Honor Award + Commendation
Project: The First Church of Christ, Scientist - The Mother Church Preservation and Restoration Project
Firm: Finegold Alexander Architects & Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
- Built Design, Educational Facilities – Honor Award
Project: American School Foundation of Guadalajara | High School
Firm: Flansburgh Architects
- Built Design, Educational Facilities – Honor Award
Project: Bates College Bonney Science Center
Firm: PAYETTE
- Built Design, Institutional & Cultural Facilities – Honor Award
Project: The Ragon Institute of Mass General Brigham, MIT, and Harvard
Firm: PAYETTE
- Unbuilt Planning & Design, Conceptual – Honor Award
Project: TREE FORM
Firm: Kennedy & Violich Architecture, KVA Matx
- Unbuilt Planning & Design, Planning – Honor Award
Project: ADU Guidebook
Firm: Outwith Studio, Neighbor Architects, Other Tomorrows
The BSA would like to recognize and thank all the sponsors of this year's BSA Awards Gala, especially our Pinnacle Sponsor, The Druker Company, Ltd, our Visionary Sponsor, Ground, Inc, and our Luminary Sponsor, A&M Construction.
ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE
The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of The American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.
SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture
