Boston Society for Architecture Celebrates 2025 Design Award Winners

Land's Sake Farm designed by PAYETTE awarded prestigious Harleston Parker Medal

BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) held its annual awards gala last night to celebrate the people and projects that advance excellence in architecture and design in and around Boston. The BSA and its juries bestowed a total of 31 design awards that collectively recognize the power of the built environment to empower communities, promote change, and build a more sustainable and equitable Boston.

The winner of the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal to recognize "the most beautiful piece of architecture, building, monument, or structure built in the metropolitan Boston area in the past 10 years" is the Land's Sake Farm, designed by PAYETTE. The jury found that Land's Sake Farm is a project where architecture, craft, and community come together in a way that feels both intentional and lively. The building is legible, allowing visitors to understand its structure and purpose while engaging with the farm's educational and communal programs. Overall, the entirely community-funded farm transcends its program by embracing a broad constituency, providing access, education, and substance, ultimately demonstrating how architecture can support both people and place in meaningful ways.

In addition to the juried award, each year the BSA seeks the general public's input by voting on the same group of Harleston Parker Medal finalists to anoint a People's Choice Award winner. The public's appreciation of beauty in architecture may vary from the jury decision, allowing for a broader recognition and awareness of design impacts within our local communities. This year's People's Choice Award winner was the Tozzer Anthropology Building at Harvard University, designed by Kennedy & Violich Architecture, Ltd. (KVA).

"Architecture is ultimately about people and the communities we serve. At the BSA, our mission is to advance design that fosters equity, connection, and opportunity across Greater Boston. We believe thoughtful, inclusive design can strengthen neighborhoods and expand what's possible for everyone," said Danyson Tavares, executive director of the Boston Society for Architecture. "The annual BSA Awards gala is a celebration of that collective impact—honoring the creativity, leadership, and shared commitment that make our community and our cities stronger."

Projects were evaluated by a jury of architects, designers, artists, public servants, planners and more from Boston and across the country and three levels of design awards were bestowed – Honor, Merit and Commendation. Additionally, six annual BSA awards were conferred including the Harleston Parker Medal, the Harleston Parker People's Choice Award, the Commonwealth Award, the BSA Award of Honor, BSA Honorary Membership and the Earl R. Flansburgh Young Designer's Award.

For images and details on the winners, please visit designawards.architects.org

2025 BSA Award Winners:

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

