Boston Society for Architecture Launches Inaugural Volunteer Awards at Annual Meeting

Honoring Leadership, Advocacy, and Community Impact Across Boston's Design Community

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) celebrated the power of design and the people who shape it during its 2025 Annual Meeting: A Gathering of Design and Leadership, held in December 2025. The evening marked the inaugural presentation of the BSA Volunteer Awards, recognizing individuals and partners whose leadership, advocacy, and service have advanced the organization's mission and strengthened the design community across Greater Boston.

Anchored by In Common: Sites of Encounter , the Annual Meeting brought together members, volunteers, board leadership, and partners for an evening of lightning talks, recognition, and a leadership update on the BSA's vision for 2026. Highlights included progress on the organization's rebranding efforts and an update on the search for the BSA's next home.

"This was a meaningful moment for the BSA," said Danyson Tavares, Executive Director, Boston Society for Architecture. "As we look ahead to a new chapter for the organization, it feels especially important to pause and recognize the people whose commitment, care, and leadership make our work possible. This inaugural group of honorees reflects the values we are building toward and the future we want to shape together."

Inaugural Volunteer Awards

The Volunteer Awards were introduced in 2025 to formally recognize the breadth of leadership and service across the BSA community. All honorees were unanimously selected by BSA staff, underscoring the depth of their impact and the esteem in which they are held.

The 2025 honorees include:

Kyle Barker, AIA, NCARB, Founding Principal at Primary Projects — Housing Champion Award: Celebrates a member driving bold ideas and solutions to expand access to quality, affordable housing.



— Housing Champion Award: Celebrates a member driving bold ideas and solutions to expand access to quality, affordable housing. BE+ — Partners in the Work Award: Celebrates organizations whose collaboration strengthens the BSA's mission and broadens designs civic impact.



— Partners in the Work Award: Celebrates organizations whose collaboration strengthens the BSA's mission and broadens designs civic impact. Chrisly Biqiku, Designer at Austin Architects — Community Collaborator Award: Recognizes a partner whose work bridges design and community, advancing equity and shared purpose through action.



— Community Collaborator Award: Recognizes a partner whose work bridges design and community, advancing equity and shared purpose through action. Libby Brown, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, Senior Associate at Goody Clancy — Educator Ally Award: Celebrates a champion for design education who inspires curiosity and expands access for the next generation of designers.



— Educator Ally Award: Celebrates a champion for design education who inspires curiosity and expands access for the next generation of designers. Silvia Colpani, Project Designer at Jones Architecture , and Alya Staber, WELL AP, Associate at Jones Architecture , for the Women in Design Parents and Caregivers Series — Innovation in Practice: Recognizes creative approaches that advance design, collaboration, or professional practice in new and inspiring ways.



, and Alya Staber, WELL AP, Associate at , for the Women in Design Parents and Caregivers Series — Innovation in Practice: Recognizes creative approaches that advance design, collaboration, or professional practice in new and inspiring ways. Whitni Irving, AIA, NOMA, LEED Green Associate, Senior Architect at STUDIO ENÉE Architects — Inclusion in the Profession Award: Honors leadership advancing equity, belonging, and representation within architecture and design.



— Inclusion in the Profession Award: Honors leadership advancing equity, belonging, and representation within architecture and design. John H. Martin, FAIA, LEED AP, Principal at Elkus Manfredi Architects — In Comm(unity) Award: Recognizes outstanding partnership, generosity, and dedication that have furthered the work of the BSA and the BSA Foundation.



— In Comm(unity) Award: Recognizes outstanding partnership, generosity, and dedication that have furthered the work of the BSA and the BSA Foundation. Emily Paparella, AIA, LEED AP, CPHC, Principal at Elkus Manfredi Architects — Advocacy Superstar Award: Recognizes exceptional advocacy for climate action, housing, and the vital role of design in influencing policy across Massachusetts.



— Advocacy Superstar Award: Recognizes exceptional advocacy for climate action, housing, and the vital role of design in influencing policy across Massachusetts. Brad Prestbo, FAIA, Principal and Director of Boston Office at Studio NYL — Legacy Service Award: Pays tribute to an individual whose long-term service and dedication have helped shape the BSA's enduring success.



— Legacy Service Award: Pays tribute to an individual whose long-term service and dedication have helped shape the BSA's enduring success. Tony Ransom, AIA, NOMA, CCM, LEED AP, BOC Lvl. 1, Deputy Director for Energy & Sustainability at DCAMM — Design Citizen Award: Honors a member whose leadership embodies design as a civic act, serving the public good through care, creativity and commitment.



— Design Citizen Award: Honors a member whose leadership embodies design as a civic act, serving the public good through care, creativity and commitment. Will Ruhl, FAIA, Founding Partner at RUHL | JAHNES — In Comm(unity) Award: Recognizes outstanding partnership, generosity, and dedication that have furthered the work of the BSA and the BSA Foundation.



— In Comm(unity) Award: Recognizes outstanding partnership, generosity, and dedication that have furthered the work of the BSA and the BSA Foundation. David Silverman, FAIA, Principal at STA Design — Board Champion Award: Honors a board member whose leadership, advocacy and dedication have strengthened the BSA and its mission.



— Board Champion Award: Honors a board member whose leadership, advocacy and dedication have strengthened the BSA and its mission. Joshua Ssebuwufu, Assoc. AIA, NOMA, Designer + Project Manager at Studio Luz — Emerging Leader: Recognizes a rising professional whose vision and commitment are shaping the future of the field.

For more information about the BSA, the BSA Foundation and volunteer opportunities, visit architects.org .

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of The American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org .

