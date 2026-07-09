BOSTON TOW TUGBOAT TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE

Contract Ratified Shortly Before Sail Boston Festival

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 25 members at Boston Towing and Transportation Company ratified a new contract, ending their eight-day strike. The group of engineers, mechanics, and operators run tugboats that help ships including the USS Constitution navigate Boston Harbor.

"I'm proud of our Boston Tow members, who stuck together through last week's heat wave and a long holiday weekend, holding down the picket line 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Tom Mari, President of Local 25. "There was never a doubt in my mind we would win, because Local 25 is always united. This victory is a testament to the quiet, unstoppable power of sticking together and refusing to settle for less."

The workers ratified a new contract that includes improved wages, better working conditions, and 100 percent employer-paid union health insurance. The conclusion of the strike prevents potential issues at Sail Boston, a maritime festival where more than 50 large ships and military vessels will travel through Boston Harbor.

Teamsters Local 25 is New England's largest union in greater Boston with 13,000 members. The union is part of the Teamsters Joint Council 10, which represents Teamsters across New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (617) 894-0669

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25