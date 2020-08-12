Boston Trust Walden Awarded Top PRI Scores

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company has been awarded top scores in the most recent Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) assessment report as of year-end 2019.

PRI, the leading global proponent of responsible investment, rated the firm above the peer median in all categories, and awarded it the highest score for "Strategy and Governance" and "Listed Equity Incorporation" for the 7th year in a row. Since 2016, Boston Trust Walden has received an A+ score for "Listed Equity Active Ownership" — a recognition of the firm's commitment to encourage more sustainable business practices.

"Integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into investment decision-making is an important element of limiting risk and enhancing shareholder value. We view it as an essential part of our fiduciary duty to our clients," said William Apfel, Chief Investment Officer at Boston Trust Walden.

Amy D. Augustine, Director of ESG Investing at Boston Trust Walden, said: "As society grapples with systemic and interrelated social, health, and environmental challenges, our ESG integration and active ownership efforts take on even greater importance. Companies play a pivotal role in reducing inequality and protecting human and planetary health."

Boston Trust Walden has been at the vanguard of impact investing since 1975. A supporter of PRI since becoming a signatory in 2007, and a leader in advancing transparency in reporting, Boston Trust Walden's team has completed the PRI questionnaire in full every year and has helped PRI test new approaches.

Boston Trust Walden's multi-faceted approach includes:

ESG integration across all investment strategies, which leverages the research and expertise of the firm's in-house analysts;

Engagement with portfolio companies, both independent and in coalition;

Proxy voting, which reinforces the firm's company engagement;

Public policy advocacy at local, state, national, and international levels;

Impact measurement and reporting;

Industry thought leadership, including membership on PRI's Corporate Reporting Reference Group, Global Public Policy Committee, Listed Equities Working Group, and Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") Advisory Committee.

Convened by the United Nations Secretary-General and launched in 2006, PRI was developed by an international group of investors committed to integrating ESG factors into investment decision-making and ownership practices. Today, PRI represents more than 3000 global investors with more than US$100 trillion in assets, including many of the world's largest asset owners and managers.

Read about PRI's assessment methodology at https://www.unpri.org/signatories/about-pri-assessment . Boston Trust Walden's 2020 Transparency Report can be found at https://bit.ly/3kifJZv and PRI's 2020 Assessment Report can be found at https://bit.ly/33yVjFH.

About Boston Trust Walden



Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages approximately $10 billion in assets. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

Media Contact: Amy D. Augustine, [email protected]

