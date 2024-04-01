Boston Trust Walden Announces Portfolio Manager Responsibility Changes

BOSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden is pleased to announce that Richard Williams will be promoted to lead portfolio manager of the Small and SMID Cap Equity strategies effective June 30, 2024. Mr. Williams, who joined Boston Trust Walden in 2013 and has been a member of the portfolio management team since 2015, will continue to work alongside portfolio managers Bradley Hunnewell, Leanne Moore, and Kenneth Scott.

"Over the last decade, Richard has embraced our high quality investing approach, expanded his knowledge of smaller cap equities, and enhanced Boston Trust Walden's investment tools and processes," said Co-Chief Executive Officer and current lead portfolio manager, Kenneth Scott. "Richard is an accomplished investment professional and capable leader, and I am confident that transitioning the lead portfolio manager designation to him is in the best long-term interests of our clients and partners," added Mr. Scott.

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages approximately $16 billion in client assets. The investment team is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership. Boston Trust Walden Company is a Massachusetts chartered bank and trust company. Boston Trust Walden Inc. is a registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Trust Walden Company.

Media Inquiries: Heidi Vanni, Director of Institutional Strategies, [email protected], (617) 726-7136.

SOURCE Boston Trust Walden Company