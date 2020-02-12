Boston Trust Walden Publishes Annual ESG Impact Report

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company is proud to announce the publication of its Annual ESG Impact Report, for the first time under the firm's new unified name, Boston Trust Walden Company.

Boston Trust Walden has been at the leading edge of impact investing for forty-five years. In keeping with our tagline, "Principled Investing," this report demonstrates the firm's commitment to an investment philosophy and approach that emphasizes business sustainability. The Annual Impact Report highlights the firm's efforts in the areas of shareowner engagement, proxy voting, public policy advocacy, and more.

"At a time when shareowner rights are threatened, it is imperative for us to reinforce the influence and the impact we can have as investors," said Amy D. Augustine, Director of ESG Investing.

The report concludes with an assessment of Boston Trust Walden's ESG performance. "We believe it is important to our clients that we 'walk the talk' and hold ourselves to the same standards we seek in the companies in which we invest," added Heidi Vanni, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer.

The full report can be found here: www.bostontrustwalden.com/insights/annual-esg-impact-report-2019/

Boston Trust Walden Company is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm, including its investment adviser subsidiary Boston Trust Walden Inc., manages $10 billion in client assets. Our team of professionals is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and impact investing leadership.

Media inquiries: Amy D. Augustine, aaugustine@bostontrustwalden.com, (617)-726-7289

