Boston Trust Walden Publishes Annual ESG Impact Report

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden Company announces the publication of its 2020 ESG Impact Report. The full report can be found at www.bostontrustwalden.com/2020-impact-report.

Boston Trust Walden has a rich history of encouraging the companies in which it invests to adopt better environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and practices, recognizing that companies that effectively manage sustainability risks are better positioned for success. In this report, Boston Trust Walden shares examples of actions taken to accelerate progress in its focus areas and offers industry-leading measurements and disclosure on the impact of its initiatives. The report highlights the firm's:

ESG integration approach

Corporate engagement efforts

Year-over-year reach and impact results

Shareholder resolution outcomes

Proxy voting record

Public policy initiatives

Thought leadership and partnerships

"2020 was a year in which we faced a global pandemic, a deepening climate crisis, and a reckoning over persistent and pervasive inequality," stated Amy D. Augustine, Director of ESG Investing. "In light of these challenges, Boston Trust Walden stepped up our efforts, engaging nearly three-quarters of the companies held across investment strategies, encouraging them to accelerate progress on climate and equality, as well as the governance mechanisms that underpin it all."

Boston Trust Walden has been at the leading edge of impact investing for over 45 years. In keeping with its tagline, "Principled Investing," this report demonstrates the firm's commitment to an investment philosophy and approach that emphasizes business sustainability. Boston Trust Walden produces this report annually for the benefit of clients and partners.

Boston Trust Walden Company is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm, including its investment adviser subsidiary Boston Trust Walden Inc., manages nearly $12 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2020. Our team of professionals is committed to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and leadership in impact investing.

