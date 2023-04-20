Boston Volunteers Come Together to Rebuild Homes, Revitalize Community on April 22

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together Boston ), an affiliate of Rebuilding Together, the nation's leading national nonprofit organization with a vision to ensure safe homes and communities for everyone, will host its annual National Rebuilding Day this April 22, 2023.

"We are excited to host these ReBuild events as we celebrate our 32nd year of supporting Boston area neighbors and community organizations," said Rebuilding Together Boston's Executive Director Janice Walker. "We appreciate all the commitments from our sponsors and volunteers to continue our efforts to aid Boston area homeowners and non-profit facilities who desperately need our help to ensure their homes and facilities are safe and operational. In addition to the April ReBuild events, we will be supporting other homeowners and community centers in the coming months."

Rebuilding Together Boston will be working at three locations across Dorchester. More than 100 local volunteers are expected to spend Saturday, April 22nd performing critical repairs and updates at two homes and one family shelter location. These projects are made possible by the generosity of sponsors Boston College, Grand Circle Foundation and Lowe's Home Improvement.

These projects represent a partnership between Boston-area corporations, organizations, and individuals who will be coming together to donate their time and resources to make a significant impact on our communities throughout April, which is National Rebuilding Month. Rebuilding Together affiliates and volunteers will work with Veterans, older adults, families, and disaster survivors by providing them with a variety of essential, health and safety home repairs, including flooring repairs, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping, and other repairs. These are provided free of charge to neighbors in need, who are often faced with diminishing resources and must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs.

Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled tradespeople, volunteers, and other community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities by preserving affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and reducing housing instability and the risk of homelessness. 95% of the people we serve are Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color (BIPOC). Over the past 30 years, Rebuilding Together Boston completed over 520 renovation projects (for an estimated total value of over $7 million). If you think you can benefit from Rebuilding Together Boston's services, contact RTB through this link: https://rt-boston.my.salesforce-sites.com/homeownerapplication

SOURCE Rebuilding Together Boston