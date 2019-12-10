BostonPads.com Unveils Newly Redesigned Apartment Portal

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the latest update to its online Boston apartment portal, Boston's largest real-time apartment and real estate database received more than just a graphical overhaul: the website now features integrated real-time data, interactive maps, and easier user access to information than previously thought possible.

Boston Pads apartment portal redesign

Front and center in the redesign is a slick new map interface. Integrated Google Maps technology enables users to view available listings in real-time, using satellite images and Street View to explore their potential new surroundings from anywhere in the world.

Another transformative new feature is real-time access to Boston Pads' vaunted data insights, constantly updated with the latest figures. "Insight and application of data has always been what sets us apart," says CEO Demetrios Salpoglou. "Combining local real estate agents with powerful unique data analysis is a core principle of our business, and I'm thrilled to put those resources directly in our customers' hands."

With real-time vacancy rates, availability rates, and average rent prices easily accessible from the streamlined user interface — including an interactive map displaying real-time average rent costs by neighborhood/city — users enjoy unprecedented access to Boston Pads' database, providing up-to-the-minute data alongside their apartment search. Property owners and consumers can now design renting, buying and selling strategies at a level unseen in local Boston real estate.

"From the photos and videos, to the data we provide, we want users to make the most informed decisions possible when it comes to all things real estate," says Salpoglou. "We wanted to give our users the best information available: and I believe we've done precisely that."

