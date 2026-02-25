Bostwick & Associates Expands Legal Team to Support Severe Injury and Catastrophic Medical Malpractice Cases

Attorneys Kevin Thelen and Justin Powers join the San Francisco-based law firm.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bostwick & Associates , a San Francisco-based personal injury and medical malpractice law firm, announces the expansion of its legal team with the addition of two attorneys, Kevin Thelen and Justin Powers, along with paralegal Yesenia Lambarena. Working alongside founder James S. Bostwick, the new attorneys reflect the firm's commitment to providing high-level representation to individuals and families affected by serious injuries and medical negligence.

Kevin Thelen joins the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney with approximately 20 years of experience in complex medical malpractice and catastrophic injury litigation. He has devoted his legal career to cases involving life-altering harm and wrongful medical conduct. He has been the primary trial lawyer for more than a dozen medical malpractice jury trials in California and has handled matters that require detailed medical analysis, expert coordination, and comprehensive trial preparation. His approach emphasizes careful case development and clear communication, enabling injured clients and their families to navigate challenging legal and medical issues with confidence. Kevin is also a member of the invitation-only organization, American Board of Trial Advocates.

Justin Powers joins the firm as an Associate Attorney representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice and personal injury claims and lawsuits that reach litigation. For more than five years, he has focused on medical malpractice and severe personal injury claims and has extensive experience building fact-driven cases supported by medical and technical evidence. He is known for a disciplined and analytical litigation style and for working closely with experts to present complex information in a clear and precise manner.

The firm also welcomes Yesenia Lambarena as a new paralegal to the firm, bringing more than 20 years of experience as a certified paralegal and legal assistant. In this role, she assists with case management, client communication, and the day-to-day coordination necessary to move cases efficiently through the legal process.

"Kevin and Justin significantly strengthen the firm's ability to represent more individuals and families impacted by catastrophic injuries and negligence," said Jim Bostwick, founder of Bostwick & Associates. "Both attorneys bring a passion for justice, discipline, and trial readiness required to advocate effectively for clients who have faced life-altering harm."

Founded in San Francisco nearly 50 years ago by James Bostwick, Bostwick & Associates represents plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, and catastrophic injury cases. One of California's most experienced and reputable firms, it has recovered over $1 billion for clients and achieved record-setting results across multiple states. The recent addition of two attorneys and a paralegal strengthens the firm as it continues serving clients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, California, and Hawaii.

