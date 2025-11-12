Bot Auto Achieves Insurance Milestone, Paving the Way for Commercial Driverless Freight Operations

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bot Auto, the autonomous freight company pioneering a Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) model for the future of logistics, today announced the placement of a comprehensive insurance program that supports the safe scaling and deployment of its autonomous truck fleet. The program establishes new benchmarks for transparency, insurability, and operational accountability in commercial transportation.

Humanless Bot Auto Truck

The insurance program—underwritten by an A-rated carrier and placed by Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management—provides Bot Auto with auto liability, property, general liability, cargo, and inland marine protection, complemented by a separate cyber policy.

As the trucking industry faces increasing legal, financial, and reputational exposure—including the risk of nuclear verdicts—Bot Auto's autonomy-native operations present a fundamentally different risk profile. The company's real-time data architecture, consistent vehicle behavior, and traceability create a transparent operating environment where questions that once relied on courtroom debate can now be definitively answered through data. Risk is no longer just underwritten, it's measurable, traceable, and actively managed.

"Safety isn't a feature we layer in, it's the foundation of how we operate," said Brian Moore, Chief Policy Officer at Bot Auto. "Our autonomous trucks are engineered to behave predictably, operate within strict parameters, and log everything. That allows us to respond faster, explain outcomes clearly, and continuously improve our systems. It's a level of operational clarity that every customer and partner deserves."

Bot Auto has completed driverless runs on public roads in Houston and, with insurance in place across its fleet, now operates daily commercial loads between Houston and San Antonio, with additional lane expansions planned.

"Qualifying for Marsh's AV insurance program requires a comprehensive risk mitigation approach that goes beyond standard industry practices," said Owen Oakley, Managing Director, Marsh. "This placement of Bot Auto's insurance program thus marks another milestone in the advancement of autonomous trucking in the US and underscores the important role the insurance industry plays in its development. Marsh is committed to supporting the AV industry with the specialized risk and insurance solutions they need to grow their business and thrive."

About Bot Auto

Bot Auto is an AI-native autonomous freight company delivering scalable, profitable Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS). By combining advanced autonomy with vertically integrated logistics operations, Bot Auto provides safe, efficient, and cost-effective freight movement across high-density corridors. The company is led by veterans of the autonomous vehicle and logistics industries.

SOURCE Bot Auto TX, Inc