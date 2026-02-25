Top 20 Broker Ryan Transportation Partners with Bot Auto for Full Driverless Operations in Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bot Auto, a leading autonomous transportation provider, announced a strategic partnership with Ryan Transportation, a Transport Topics Top 20 Freight Brokerage, to launch humanless, autonomous freight operations between Houston and Dallas.

Ryan Transportation has emerged as a pioneering brokerage partner on Bot Auto's Houston to Dallas corridor, firmly establishing autonomous trucking as a viable capacity option for traditional brokerage operations. Driverless runs are expected to begin in the spring of this year.

Humanless Bot Auto Truck

Bot Auto's validated, safe technology is the perfect partner for Ryan Transportation, who dedicates itself to "delivering integrity for over 35 years."

Reliability That Doesn't Sleep

The deployment centers on an overnight lane connecting Houston to the southern Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, a roughly 200-mile corridor with a tight delivery window that has historically been difficult to service with human drivers.

Overnight runs demand a driver who can depart on schedule, maintain consistent speed, and deliver within a narrow window every single night. Fatigue, hours-of-service limits, and driver availability make this a challenging lane to cover reliably with traditional capacity. Bot Auto's autonomous trucks face none of these constraints, making them ideally suited for high-frequency, time-sensitive freight.

"This is an opportunity to provide a high level of service on a lane for a customer who demands essential attention to detail, and our autonomous technology does exactly that," said Robert Brown, VP of Business Development at Bot Auto. "The overnight run is a perfect use case; the robot doesn't get tired, doesn't need a reset, and delivers with the same precision every single time."

A New Capacity Option for Brokers

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the commercialization of autonomous trucking. Ryan Transportation integrates Bot Auto's Transportation as a Service (TaaS) model and driverless fleet into its expansive logistics network, offering shippers a new layer of reliable, consistent capacity.

"At Ryan Transportation, we're constantly evaluating new solutions that enhance service, safety and reliability for our shipper partners," said Jeff Henderson, Senior Vice President at Ryan Transportation. "Forming this partnership is a strategic decision based on Bot Auto's proven technology and the role autonomous trucking will play long-term in logistics. It will strengthen our ability to provide dependable, high-frequency capacity on time-sensitive freight while maintaining the operational standards our customers expect."

About Bot Auto

Bot Auto is an L4 autonomous trucking company offering Transportation as a Service (TaaS) through its AI-driven fleet. Combining visionary leadership, world-class engineering talent, and deep industry expertise, Bot Auto delivers new transportation capacity, seamless freight integration, and cost-per-mile efficiency. The company is proud to call Houston home, anchoring itself in the Texas trucking triangle.

About Ryan Transportation

Ryan Transportation is a third-party logistics provider ranked #19 on the 2025 Transport Topics Top 100 Freight Brokerage list. Part of Shamrock Trading Corporation, Ryan Transportation has an extensive network of carriers and a team of over 700 logistics professionals serving shippers across multiple U.S. offices. Ryan Transportation is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

