Botanica Celebrates the Success of Its Reclaimed Water Project

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, is celebrating the tremendous success of its Reclaimed Water Project, a first-of-its-kind sustainability effort that has redefined how public spaces can conserve natural resources. By capturing and reusing reclaimed water, the project has reshaped how Wichita thinks about sustainability, water conservation, and responsible resource use. Not only did the project meet its original conservation goals, it exceeded them by saving an additional two million gallons of water beyond expectations.

"This project proves what's possible when innovation, collaboration, and conservation intersect," said Dr. Lynette Zimmerman, Executive Director of Botanica. "We set out to make Botanica a model of environmental responsibility, and we've achieved something remarkable, not just for our Gardens, but for the entire community."

A key part of the initiative included rigorous water testing conducted in partnership with the City of Wichita's new Water Treatment Plant. The reclaimed water was thoroughly evaluated to ensure it met all quality and safety requirements for irrigation use. Once approved, the new system began supplying reclaimed water directly to Botanica's 20+ acres of gardens, allowing the Gardens to remain vibrant while significantly reducing reliance on treated municipal water. "This reclaimed water system has transformed the way we care for our gardens," said Molly Parsons, Director of Horticulture of Botanica. "By using water more thoughtfully, we're able to keep our landscapes healthy, resilient, and beautiful throughout the year. It's a meaningful step forward, not just for Botanica's horticulture team, but for the thousands of community members who enjoy these gardens every season."

The success of the Reclaimed Water Project marks a defining moment for Botanica and the City of Wichita, solidifying the Gardens' reputation as a leader in sustainable innovation and community education. It also lays the groundwork for an even more ambitious vision, one that will expand Wichita's role as a statewide leader in water stewardship.

As Botanica looks ahead, the next phase of this sustainability journey will take the lessons of the Reclaimed Water Project even further: inviting students, families, and community members to explore the wonders of water in new, interactive ways. More details about this next chapter in Botanica's water conservation efforts will be shared soon. "We are still in the early phases of adaptive water stewardship practices," Zimmerman said. "The Reclaimed Water Project is one piece of a broader commitment to conservation and sustainability, and we know there's much more to do."

The Wichita Gardens is open year-round with new surprises each season. With ever-changing scenery, educational classes for young and old, and special events to entertain and amuse, Botanica has a lot to offer!

