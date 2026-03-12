Tulipfest Blooms Bigger Than Ever at Botanica

A celebration of spring featuring stunning tulip displays, brunch experiences, live music, and family fun

WICHITA, Kan., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Botanica, The Wichita Gardens invites guests to experience the beauty of spring at Tulipfest. This month-long celebration of spring will take place March 27 - April 26, transforming the gardens into a vibrant showcase of color with more than 75,000 blooming tulips throughout the grounds.

Botanica's Tulipfest

"This is one of the most anticipated times of year at Botanica," said Dr. Lynette A. Zimmerman, Executive Director of Botanica. "Tulipfest is more than just a flower festival. It's a celebration of renewal, community, and the beauty that comes with the changing seasons. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience spring in full bloom."

During Tulipfest, the gardens come alive with live local music, vibrant entertainment, and interactive experiences woven throughout Botanica's breathtaking spring display. The immersive Sensory Stroll experience invites guests to engage in planting stations, tulip tastings, listen to plant energy through PlantWave Technology, as well as engage with Botanica's very own horticulture experts. Guests can savor seasonal food and beverage offerings, explore specialty vendors, and enjoy family-friendly programming including hands-on crafts, lawn games, educational discovery stations, and classic carousel rides. Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy pop-up concerts by local musicians, hands-on workshops, and special meet-and-greet opportunities with Botanica's gardeners and local garden clubs.

New for 2026, Botanica is elevating the Tulipfest experience with Sunday Brunch among the tulips on March 29, April 5, 12, and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can indulge in an upscale brunch experience catered by George's French Bistro while enjoying live local musicians in an unforgettable garden setting. Sunday Brunch offers a refined way to experience Tulipfest, blending culinary excellence with the natural beauty of spring blooms.

Botanica opened in May 1987 to generate enthusiasm for horticulture through educational, artistic and cultural experiences. The Wichita Gardens is open year-round, with new surprises each season. With ever-changing scenery, educational classes for young and old, and special events to entertain and amuse, Botanica has a lot to offer!

Botanica's Tulipfest

March 27 - April 26

701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203

SOURCE Botanica, The Wichita Gardens