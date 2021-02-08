Botanique Hotel Prague Blooms with Infor

PRAGUE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Botanique Hotel Prague, a newly independent lifestyle hotel in central Prague, has implemented Infor EzRMS. The application provides a centralised revenue management software solution that delivers an intelligent, dynamic, and consistent view of optimal potential revenue for the hotel's 214 rooms.

Learn more about Infor EzRMS: https://www.infor.com/en-gb/products/ezrms

Following a rebranding and a thorough review of the market as the hotel moved out of a well-known chain to become independent, Infor EzRMS was chosen based on its capacity for artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to recognise patterns and help ensure optimised rate and pricing recommendations. The intelligent software solution will help maximise the hotel's yield and profit. The cloud-based deployment of EzRMS provides a complete view of the various market segments and channels within specialised dashboards to empower the team at the Botanique Hotel Prague to gain essential market insights to enable more effective strategies.

"As we completed our rebrand and established the Botanique Hotel Prague as an independent, we realised we needed to choose a revenue management tool that could offer us a one-stop solution across our diverse markets," said Tomas Nesvorny, general manager of Botanique Hotel Prague. "With a centralised view that enables us to track all of our segments, we are now positioned superbly to capitalise on market improvements as we move beyond the current restrictions of COVID."

"Hotels across Europe have recognised that a keen grasp on revenue will be vital to ensure they can return to health as quickly as possible," said Wolfgang Emperger, vice president of Infor Hospitality. "Just as many hotels have refurbished and ensured that rooms are ready for guests to return, they also have considered the critical role of demand forecasting and dynamic pricing strategies. We are excited to work with the team at Botanique Hotel Prague as they pursue greater success in 2021."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor PR, EMEA

+447976111243

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

