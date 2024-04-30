BotCon - The Original Transformers Convention Celebrates its 30th Anniversary and the 40th Anniversary of Transformers at The Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne, IN

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BotCon, the premier fan-driven robot convention for toy fanatics, comic enthusiasts, and collectors, returns to Fort Wayne, Indiana, June 27-30, 2024.

"We are thrilled to return BotCon to the Grand Wayne Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where it all began. This year commemorates two milestones-- BotCon's 30th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of Transformers. Transformers fans of all ages can connect, share stories, and enjoy memorabilia and other collectibles as we celebrate the Transformers legacy, past and present. BotCon is a convention dedicated to the fandom, which makes it truly special," remarked Hany Agayby, BotCon showrunner and owner of Agabyss, a toy retailer based in Wisconsin.

Since 1994, BotCon has remained one of the largest exhibitions of Transformers toys, comics, and other collectibles. The event includes a weekend of custom classes, panels, vendors, cosplay, and exclusives. Celebrity guests include Gregg Berger, Bumper Robinson, Alec Willows, and more.

Tickets are on sale at botcon.com, which has the most up-to-date list of guests, programming, show features, and special events. Daily passes are offered at the door Friday through Sunday. Plus, all kids 12 and under can attend for free with an accompanying adult. Premium, and Weekend packages are available. For the ultimate BotCon experience, fans can pre-register for a Premium Plus package with special access and other exclusives. Advance ticket holders get early admission.

About BotCon:

For 30 years, fans have celebrated BotCon as the standard for Transformers-related events. The convention introduced Transformers collectors to the world's largest exhibition, with exclusive figures, brand-related special guests, concerts, previews of upcoming toys and products, and the Transformers Hall of Fame. Through the years, Botcon spanned 18 cities, 12 states, and three countries. It has produced over 190 exclusive figures and countless memories for fans worldwide. Visit botcon.com for more details.

