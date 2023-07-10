BotEyes Telepresence Robot Showroom Available for Anyone Free and Without Registration. Be in Two Places at Once.

News provided by

Boteyes LLC

10 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BotEyes.com launched free testing drive opportunity for BotEyes telepresence robot in new demo-room. The room contains two telepresence robots BotEyes, a big screen explaining how to drive the robot and a mirror to see yourself remotely on the remote screen. The website doesn't demand user registration. It is first time in telepresence industry when you can try test drive and excluding hunting for you as a potential customer.  

Continue Reading
BotEyes logo
BotEyes logo
Telepresence Robot Showroom
Telepresence Robot Showroom

The telepresence robot contains an ordinary tablet attached to a tall (56 inches) stick moving on wheels base. Robot moving may be controlled via internet. User can also tilt the tablet to 160 degrees up and down. So, the main difference from other video communication tools is possibility for free moving in the remote place.

For testing the robot, any user can enter the robot control website https://boteyes.com/ and press the button "Test Drive". For this purpose, it can use any smartphone or computer with almost any web browser, like Google Chrome or Samsung Internet. This experience very similar to computer game, but it is not virtuality, it is reality! One of our users left the comment: "So awesome you provide this test drive! I thought it would just be Computer Graphics, but it's real! I'm amazed!"

As usual, we get feedbacks like "It's a fantastic tool!!", "Very impressive. Thank you for the demonstration!", "A successful test drive, great, thanks.", "This is amazing I will be buying soon!!!", "That's amazing feeling to control something distantly! It has a great potential for various applications, great product & solution!", "Very good demonstration... Hopefully I got it docked again :-)", "Fantastic", "Very cool product!", "Awesome!", "Woah, you rock ppl!", "Excellent. Very maneuverable.", "It was really impressive.", "Very cool. Easy to learn and control."

Boteyes LLC offers telepresence robots for manufacturing plants, warehouses, universities, schools, training centers, hospitals, etc. for many years. Telepresence robot allows the user to see a remote place sitting in your chair and driving from one place to another, speaking with people along the way. The company is placed in two different locations: in San Francisco and in Tbilisi (Georgia). The robot warehouse is placed in Exton (Pennsylvania).

For more information, email [email protected] and see website https://boteyes.com.

Media contact:
Victor Denisenko
[email protected]
+1 (415) 967-6638

SOURCE Boteyes LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.