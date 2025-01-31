Nigerian Orphan Reunited with Biological Family Thanks to Children First Software & Both Ends Believing

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming reunion tale, six-year-old Benjamin Joseph has finally found a forever home with his biological family, courtesy of the innovative Children First Software (CFS).

At a tender age, Benjamin's life was forever changed after the tragic loss of both his parents, leaving him vulnerable and alone. With his half-siblings struggling and overwhelmed by the responsibility of caring for him, he was taken to a nearby orphanage, leaving behind any hope of reconnecting with his family.

boy in Africa

In 2022, a significant breakthrough came in Benjamin's case with the arrival to a childcare institution using Children First Software (CFS), an innovative solution developed by Both Ends Believing. This cutting-edge technology proved a game-changer, equipping the staff with the tools to update their database and ramp up their family tracing efforts. As a result, the orphanage intensified its search for Benjamin's loved ones, paving the way for a long-awaited reunion and a chance for him to reconnect with his family.

In February 2024, Benjamin's dream of a forever home finally came true when he was reunited with his uncle, who welcomed him into a stable and loving family environment.

Benjamin's story is a powerful testament to the universal human right for every child to have a loving, stable, and safe home. This remarkable reunion is a shining example of the life-changing impact of Children First Software (CFS). This groundbreaking technology has paved the way for countless children like Benjamin to be reunited with their biological families.

"We believe that every child deserves a safe and loving family, and we are committed to making that a reality through our software," said Margaret Elizabeth McKissack, Vice President of External Affairs for Both Ends Believing (BEB). "Benjamin's story is a shining example of what can be achieved when technology and humanity come together to support the most vulnerable members of our society."

As Benjamin settles into his new life with his uncle, he thrives and enjoys the warmth and support of family care. His journey serves as a beacon of hope for countless other children in similar situations and a powerful endorsement of CFS's impact on improving children's lives.

About Children First Software: Children First Software is a pioneering technology solution designed to support the welfare and reunification of children in care. By providing a robust platform for family tracing and data management, CFS has enabled countless children to reconnect with their biological families and find forever homes.

