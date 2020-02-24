Botify Launches Certification Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise SEO platform , Botify, today announces Botify Certification, an educational program designed to give its customers the tools to validate and advance their knowledge of Botify's SEO methodology, platform, and processes and to get recognized for it. Botify Certification is the inaugural program under Botify Search Institute, Botify's educational arm.

"Botify is committed to consistently engaging and empowering the SEO community, providing them with a variety of channels to maximize their investment in their search practice - and in Botify," said Adrien Menard, CEO of Botify. "Botify Certification underscores our commitment to the modern practice of SEO, and to elevating its importance as a strategic lever for growth and revenue within an organization."

Botify Certification is a multi-course program, covering Botify fundamentals, as well as more advanced topics, making it accessible to team members who may be seeking a better understanding of the Botify methodology through to expert SEOs or platform power users. Open and designed for both direct and agency clients, the on-demand program allows participants to access and complete course material at their own pace and on their own time through an e-learning platform.

About Botify

Founded in 2012, Botify created the new standard methodology and platform to drive transparency and simplicity for modern enterprise SEO. Today, Botify is used by many of the world's largest enterprises to drive sustainable and profitable outcomes from the organic search channel.

Botify works with more than 500 companies across industries including e-commerce (Jet.com, Macy's, Farfetch), e-travel (Expedia, TUI), media (Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Refinery29), marketplace (eBay, RetailMeNot, Monster), and digital agencies (Merkle, iProspect, GroupM).

Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $27M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, and London.

