Botkeeper Becomes A HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

The Botkeeper integration will enable businesses who are using HubSpot to automatically generate invoices and receipts in their QuickBooks Online software, one of the most highly requested features from the HubSpot community. Botkeeper's core functionality allows business owners to cut their bookkeeping costs in half, by combining bookkeeping automation via artificial intelligence and machine learning with skilled accountants. The integration means that businesses will save time and money on their business bookkeeping, get more advanced reporting, and save on overhead costs.

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations comply with a set of requirements .

"The sales numbers in my CRM are identical to those numbers in my accounting software, said no one ever," joked Botkeeper CEO Enrico Palmerino. "Trying to determine which data set holds the truth is a frequent and common challenge that plagues reporting and other company metrics. One of the most requested integrations in HubSpot was an integration with QuickBooks Online, and we wanted to be the first to solve this headache and collaborate with one of Boston's great's in the process."

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides bookkeeping to businesses using a powerful combination of skilled accountants and automated data entry through the use of machine learning and AI. The platform easily integrates with a client's bank accounts, credit cards, HR system, POS, and other systems, making appropriate entries and adjustments to their QuickBooks Online accounts, delivering a 24/7 AI-driven Botkeeper. Clients receive ongoing support as well as incredible insight into their financials with beautiful dashboards and unlimited reporting. The new-age software platform, coupled with skilled accountants, helps to automate common bookkeeping workflows for accounting professionals while cutting bookkeeping costs in half. The global company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 52,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; and Portsmouth, NH.

