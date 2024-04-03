BOTKEEPER INFINITE: FROM HUMAN-LED TO TECH-DRIVEN

Botkeeper Infinite is now available to accounting firms.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper , a top-selling automated solution for bookkeepers and accounting firms for the past decade, has announced the release of the next evolution of its award-winning bookkeeping solution, Botkeeper Infinite.

Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, bookkeepers and other accounting professionals have taken note of shifts that are currently impacting the industry and will continue to do so in the coming years. In response to these changes, Botkeeper has evolved its services to help streamline firms' automated bookkeeping and back-office accounting without the need for outsourcing.

Botkeeper Infinite, the new "tech-only" option heralds a new era of control and customization for accounting firms.

Botkeeper is a comprehensive bookkeeping solution to make accounting professionals exponentially more valuable to their clients through efficiency, precision, innovation, insights, and a transformational experience. The accounting industry is ever-shifting, and Botkeeper has expanded its technology through Botkeeper Infinite to provide firms with the proper tools for such change.

"The Botkeeper Infinite technology is all about adapting to the ever-evolving needs of accounting firms and their business clients and ensuring they always receive the best-suited solutions," says Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper. "Firms will see a massive reduction of human error, superior reporting, as well as real-time data entry available 24/7. Firms can easily onboard and deploy a new client in a matter of minutes and will find they can reduce their bookkeeping costs by 30-50%."

Botkeeper Infinite

Botkeeper Infinite heralds a new era of control and customization for firms. The new "tech only" option allows firms to administer the Botkeeper Infinite platform themselves for low-complexity clients their team can handle. Additionally, it allows firms to add services for even greater time savings and efficiency.

"Infinite has been a game-changer in our approach to the management of high-volume bank and credit card clients," says Scott Soucy, outsourced CFO of Accounting Automation and Strategic Planning at Kaufman Rossin. "The combination of Smart Connect and Transaction Manager has eliminated the need to maintain hundreds of bank rules while at the same time improving classification accuracy."

At the heart of Botkeeper Infinite is AutoPush, Botkeeper's artificial intelligence/machine learning technology. AutoPush has been trained on tens of thousands of financial transactions and continues to learn categorizations particular to each individual business with incredible accuracy and the capacity to improve over time.

The evolved platform maintains Botkeeper's popular modules, which enable additional task and project tracking, direct connections to thousands of financial institutions, financial and non-financial insights to be presented on easy-to-use dashboards, and highly secure password storage and retrieval.

Botkeeper Infinite introduces the "Activity Hub" module — offering a centralized space within the platform for all comments, feedback, and interactions — and "Bot Review," which automates searching through the general ledger to find variances and exceptions. Soon after its initial launch, Botkeeper Infinite will also offer three new modules to automate reconciliations, provide plain English financial analysis for advisory, and automate amortization schedules and loans in real time, syncing directly with the general ledger.

Available at just $69 per client for the tech-only option, Botkeeper Infinite is an affordable solution for fast, accurate bookkeeping, and clean financials every month.

For firms struggling with capacity, Botkeeper's solution has always offered a respite from the stresses of collapsing margins by getting accountants out of day-to-day manual data entry and freeing them up for higher-value work. With the release of Botkeeper Infinite, firms can now take more direct control of their resources and simplify their practice.

"Infinite has been instrumental in streamlining our processes and enhancing efficiency within our firm," says Sepideh Jam, account manager at Dental CPA."The platform's intuitive interface and comprehensive features will significantly improve our workflow, allowing us to better serve our clients."

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients with a customizable combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. With the introduction of Botkeeper Infinite, Botkeeper seeks to level the playing field across the accounting profession, democratizing technology for firms of all sizes.

For more information on Botkeeper Infinite please visit https://www.botkeeper.com/ .

