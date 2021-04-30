Botkeeper Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards®

BOSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Growth category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Botkeeper creates efficiencies and solves resource gaps so Accounting Partners can shift focus to advisory services Tweet this 2021 Bronze Stevie Winner

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

More than 3,800 nominations — a record number — from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Botkeeper was nominated in the Achievement in Growth category for Revolutionizing the Accounting Space.

Botkeeper creates efficiencies and solves resource gaps so Accounting Partners can manage more clients and interact with existing clients more frequently. With its unique focus exclusively on accounting firms, Botkeeper has been able to save Accounting Partners over $6 million annually in bookkeeping costs and over 507,000 hours per year. This in turn allows Accounting Partners to see a 30 to 50% decrease in their bookkeeping costs, a massive reduction in human error with Botkeeper's 99% accuracy rate, and it allows them to shift their focus to higher-level advisory services that generate higher revenue and margins for the firm.

"Botkeeper is honored to be a Bronze award recipient of the 2021 Stevie Award," says Jessica King, VP of Marketing at Botkeeper. "Throughout 2020 and now into 2021, we have focused internally on our team and culture. In turn, we have been able to continue to revolutionize the way the accounting profession works, providing superior AI and ML technology to bring greater efficiency and time savings through use of our purpose-built solution. Recently, we have been recognized in the Financial Times 'The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021,' we have a new collaboration with Xero and we created a model shift to require SMBs interested in using Botkeeper to do so through our Partner Community of firms. Adaptation, continuous improvement and collaboration will continue to innovate us through this year."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here!

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

