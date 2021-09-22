Botkeeper Joins the Information Technology Alliance (ITA)

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper has joined the Information Technology Alliance (ITA), the highly regarded international not-for-profit association of leading Consulting and VAR firms, CPA firms, and technology product/service providers. The ITA invitation was extended because of the high level of support and service Botkeeper has provided to our Accounting Firm partners and clients, and for being a leader in the information technology (IT) industry.

As an ITA Affinity Partner, Botkeeper looks forward to the opportunity to support firms to become more successful. Tweet this Information Technology Alliance (ITA)

"The primary focus of ITA is to provide an independent forum for leading IT business owners to exchange information, share best practices, assess the current status and future direction of the profession, and thereby to improve their overall business results," said Shawn Slavin, President of ITA. "In becoming a Member in ITA, Botkeeper has shown that they are committed to being part of the long-term success of their clients."

"Being an ITA Member is a great way to meet, and network with, some of the biggest and best firms utilizing IT in their firms today and those looking to continue their transformation," said Deneen Dias, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Botkeeper. "We are always looking for ways to improve an accounting firm's process through AI/ML enablement, which in turn helps our partners to combat capacity issues and focus on their growth potential and strategy. Becoming an Affinity Partner/Vendor to the Profession and interacting with the ITA membership will provide the opportunity for Botkeeper to support firms to become more successful in the future."

About ITA

ITA, www.italliance.com , is a not-for-profit professional trade association of leading firms and companies whose purpose is to share information and build relationships that improve the way member firms do business. Because the ITA membership roster consists of many of the most highly regarded mid-market technology professionals and product/service providers, ITA enjoys substantial collective influence and often acts as an authoritative voice for the IT profession.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

Contact:

Della Copp

[email protected]

179 South St., Fl 2

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

SOURCE Botkeeper

Related Links

botkeeper.com

