Botkeeper Launches Two New Products that Break Down Scale & Cost Barriers for Accounting Firms

"Virtual practice management has taken on new importance as firms have had to adapt to a remote world, and the need for time savings brought on by automation was felt heavily across the entire accounting sector in 2020," said Botkeeper General Manager Byron Patrick, CPA. "As we watched the last year unfold, Botkeeper realized now more than ever, we need to be the utility that powers the accounting community to deliver quality bookkeeping services to their clients while allowing accountants to shift their focus to important and necessary higher-value services. Because of our rapidly evolving technology, we now are in a position to lower the barrier of entry for automation opportunities to firms of all sizes. From a sole practitioner with a small and growing practice to a Top 100 firm, we are now an affordable option for all."

"We've spoken to so many small firms that want to take the leap to implement automation into their practice," said Botkeeper CFO Edward Shaughnessy. "We decided to go back to the drawing board on our pricing and see what we could do to help. The new pricing structure is our way of offering a flexible solution that allows firms of all sizes to leverage the Botkeeper platform and experience the power of automation."

Botkeeper has been an evangelist for the accounting industry, creating a solution that combines powerful technology with a strong team to solve some of the biggest bottlenecks faced by accounting firms daily. This new pricing comes at an important time, as firms and their business clients continue to face unprecedented global economic challenges and emerging competition from the likes of venture-backed firms and startups.

"Botkeeper has experienced tremendous growth since setting out on our mission to revolutionize accounting back in 2015," said Botkeeper CEO and Co-Founder Enrico Palmerino. "With the addition of incremental transactions processed by each entity deployed on the Botkeeper platform, along with our ever-evolving and maturing technological efficiencies, our platform continues to become better, faster, and smarter. We have truly been able to automate the non-automatable, drastically reducing our processing time 40 to 60 percent, resulting in a superior AI solution. Furthermore, we have continuously elected to pass along the efficiency gains directly to the accounting firms using our software, providing them with a solution where the cost per client goes down as you continuously add more clients to the platform. The result is an economic model that completely contradicts the traditional economics of an accounting firm as it grows."

