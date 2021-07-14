Botkeeper Named Among Top 100 Software Companies of 2021

BOSTON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper has made the list of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2021, announced by The Software Report. Based on a thorough evaluation process and key criteria considered were software product quality, management team caliber, organizational culture and overall company evolution among other factors. In many cases, a company received a remarkable number of nominations from a wide range of its various stakeholders.

It's not one single effort, rather a multitude of individuals working together to innovate and improve. Tweet this The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021

"Such an amazing honor to be among those awarded the Top 100 Software Companies of 2021. Throughout the past 18 months, Botkeeper has been focusing on our internal team and talent. Something we say again and again to the accounting profession as we work with them, as well. It's not one single effort, rather a multitude of individuals working together to innovate and improve on our product, service quality, advancing automation and human-assisted AI to manage the books and generate and analyze the financials," relayed Jessica King, Chief Marketing Officer at Botkeeper.

The Botkeeper team works hard to create a unique culture that attracts and retains top talent. Future plans insist on maintaining a company-wide environment that leans hard into our core values (simplification, continuous improvement, accountability, technology-driven, extra mile) while also fostering creativity and autonomy.

A main goal for Botkeeper is to continue automating and augmenting accounting processes through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation. The main point being to empower clients to be more human when they rely on Botkeeper's human-assisted technology to manage their books.

Our goals meet specific business goals to push accounting/finance technology forward to be even more innovative.

View The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021!

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to Accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients, all while getting spotless financials and reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for business owners and Accounting firms. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in North Carolina, New York, and Balanga (PH). Learn more about Botkeeper here!

About The Software Report

The Software Report (fka "The SaaS Report") is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

