Botkeeper Named One of the 2021 Top Places to Work

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more. New to the rankings this year, Botkeeper was ranked 38 in Top Places to Work: Medium-size companies category.

Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper shared, "Our culture never ceases to amaze me. It's highly addictive and has a gravity that attracts the hardest working, continuously improving, caring, individuals across the globe that always do what's right for our clients and company. My sincerest gratitude to the team that has made "living the Botlife" so refreshing, fulfilling, and one of the top places to call "work"."

The Botkeeper team has created a unique culture that attracts and retains top talent. We maintain a company-wide environment that leans hard into our core values (Go the Extra Mile, Go Hard, Continually Improve, Be a Caring Leader, and Do What's Right) while also fostering creativity and autonomy. Botkeeper is an innovative solution provider developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to solve challenges and improve efficiency in bookkeeping and accounting services.

Morgan Bergau, Employee Happiness Manager at Botkeeper relayed, "While we strive everyday to make Botkeeper a place that is welcoming, supportive, and allows our employees to grow as individuals and professionals, the team themselves really are at the heart of our culture. We're so thankful to have such talented, thoughtful people choose to make Botkeeper their workplace!"

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here!

