Botkeeper Partners with Vic.ai to Evolve Accounting Automation

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper clients will soon be able to access a new feature embedded in the Botkeeper Operating System, powered by Vic.ai. This new module will provide accountants and firms a unified, faster, more intelligent, and advanced autonomous Accounts Payable (AP) solution integrated with their GL and bill pay systems, all from within the Botkeeper Operating System.

Botkeeper and Vic.ai will bring the largest source of data together in a progressively smarter platform. Tweet this Vic.ai

Integrating Vic.ai into the Botkeeper Operating System provides accountants with enhanced autonomous invoice processing and real-time insights. The combination of Botkeeper and Vic.ai will bring the largest source of data together in a progressively smarter platform, removing onerous and manual tasks from an accountant's day-to-day activities. The most comprehensive Client Advisory Services (CAS) management platform will be formed, with enhanced machine learning, artificial intelligence and skilled accountants, which will be transformative for accounting firms throughout the United States.

The new autonomous module powered by Vic.ai will allow for invoice processing to occur without any data entry or classification review beforehand. This includes everything from vendor identification to cost and dimensional classifications on a line item level. The unified approach between Botkeeper and Vic.ai will help accounting firms become more AI-empowered, resulting in: time savings, error and duplicate reduction, seamless system integrations, and effective approval workflows.

Artificial intelligence and statistical analysis with a data-set like no other, will surface new reporting and insights to accounting firms. Using the time saved, a firm's team will be enabled with the capacity to analyze and share data with their clients to help them make the most informed business decisions.

"Botkeeper's approach to automated bookkeeping and pre-accounting, encourages open and connected systems to generate exponential value. Integration with the Vic.ai autonomous invoice processing module will continue to streamline the overall accounting process and enable greater insights for accountants and their clients," shared John Barnes, Chief Product Officer with Botkeeper.

If you are still transforming your accounting firm and automation is the conversation around the office, don't stop. Our goal is to open doors to new growth opportunities for your firm with the invoice processing piece in place by the end of 2021. Why are we telling you now? We want you to be the first to know that Botkeeper & Vic.ai are teaming up to create the ultimate bookkeeping automation platform.

Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper states, "It's always special when two companies that are trailblazing in an industry join forces to amplify each other's efforts. Integrating the Vic.ai AI enabled invoice processing functionality as a module within the Botkeeper Operating System will provide accountants with an end to end solution that affords greater levels of scale and efficiency."

Don't hesitate to ask us questions. It will only improve the consolidated experience we are building for you.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Platform for Accounting Productivity. Vic.ai's machine learning technology has been trained on over 500 million live accounting documents and transactions. Already surpassing human-level accuracy for many tasks with its Autopilot functionality, Vic.ai helps accountants, CFOs, controllers, and accounts payable (AP) teams perform truly autonomous accounting and become more efficient and reduce errors on routine accounting tasks.

