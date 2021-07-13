Botkeeper Promotes Jessica King to Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper, the leading ML-powered bookkeeping solution for accounting firms, today announced the promotion of Jessica King to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), reporting to Enrico Palmerino, CEO.

Jessica has tenacity, drive, creativity, a tactical marketing expert mentality, and remains laser-focused on RESULTS. Tweet this Jessica King, CMO at Botkeeper

As CMO, Jessica will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and development of Botkeeper's Strategic Partnerships, Business Development, and Marketing initiatives including: advertising, branding, communications, content, creative services, digital strategies, events, press relations, social media and web. She brings a unique combination of sales, marketing, leadership, and psychology-focused experience to the CMO role.

"Jessica's tenacity and sales professional drive alongside the creativity and tactical mentality of a marketing expert has allowed her to remain laser-focused on one aspect above all others: RESULTS. Most recently Jessica was honored as a recipient of the "2021 Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneurs" award. Additionally, she closed out Q2 by achieving 103% of a very lofty opportunity creation goal, drastically accelerated marketing velocity, and ROI efficiency. She has been the driver behind telling Botkeeper's story and helping the Accounting Profession to understand how we truly impact the success of their firms in a positive way," said Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper. "Jessica has been a key part of our success, and we were thrilled to promote her to this important position."

Since joining in early 2018, Ms. King has developed Botkeeper's marketing program from a one-person department, into the now powerhouse engine behind Botkeeper's rapid growth, and the 2nd largest department in the organization. As an innovative leader focused on people, diversity, and culture, Jessica has brought a unique blend of expertise. During her time at Botkeeper, she has overseen and guided the marketing motion as they developed traction with a SMB offering; navigated the marketing strategy through both their Series A and Series B rounds and has been instrumental in educating and evolving Botkeeper's audience as they've evolved into an accounting partner ecosystem ONLY model - all while continuing to deliver on performance and expectations.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to Accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients, all while getting spotless financials and reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for business owners and Accounting firms. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in North Carolina, New York, and Balanga (PH). Learn more about Botkeeper here !

Contact:

Della Copp

[email protected]

179 South St., Fl 2

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

SOURCE Botkeeper

Related Links

botkeeper.com

