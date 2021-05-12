Botkeeper Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2021

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper has been named to Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces list and the winner in the Prosperous and Thriving: $5MM - $50MM in gross revenue category.

Being named to Inc's 2021 Best Workplaces is no small feat, as this year's field of entries was the most competitive yet. In 2021, thousands of companies applied to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in America. From the many remarkable companies vying for the award, 429 are being honored as Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking. The Best Places to Work foster a workplace where employees are willingly to go above, advocate for the organization and intend to stay into the future, whether it be operating in person or remotely.

We put the team, the company and our clients first, giving transparency and integrity in everything we do. Tweet this

Enrico Palmerino, Botkeeper CEO shared, "We work hard to create a unique culture that attracts and retains top talent. We maintain a company-wide environment that places our core values (Go the Extra Mile; Go Hard; Continuously Improve; Be a Caring Leader; Do What's Right) at the center of everything we do, while also fostering creativity and autonomy throughout our team. That means we put the team, the company and our clients first, giving transparency and integrity in everything we do."

Best Places to Work survey results conveyed that 91.36% of Botkeeper employees are highly engaged. Ensuring a sense of belonging, pride, and empowerment requires that we continuously find the right mix of activities and incentives to foster communication and unite our community of 300+ remote employees located around the world. The HR team, including the 'Employee Happiness Manager,' Morgan Bergau and a handful of staff focus on bringing diversity and inclusion to the forefront of every employee program and recognition delivered throughout the organization. Morgan also focuses on engagement, to ensure employees have exceptional benefits, the ability to participate in Employee Resource Groups, social virtual outings and that there is an open line of communication between employees, managers, and executives. The top word that best describes the Botkeeper work environment as determined by employee responses to the survey - FUN!

Tools such as Slack keep the entire company up to date on what's happening internally with channels devoted to new product development, customer success and sales and marketing. Personal stories are also shared, from new babies, birthdays and celebrations of our cultures. The executive team motivates and gives staff flexibility to test new ideas, recalculate as necessary and implement, so that we are continuously advancing our technology footprint. Response to the survey question, "I see professional growth and career development opportunities for myself in this organization," 92% of men and 82% of women agree. We are proud of our team and to be recognized as a 2021 Best Workplace winner. See the full list here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces

Comments from anonymous employees.

"I'm pretty new to Botkeeper but so far the organization has been exceptionally transparent with me. I feel as though I was welcomed with open arms and my onboarding process was really smooth. I am compensated very fairly and Botkeeper provided all the necessary materials I needed (laptop, monitor, keyboard, etc.) 2 weeks before my first day."

"Even though we are virtual they have created groups, meetings, and fun outside work activities to allow us to meet each other and have fun, so you don't feel like you are all alone."

"The ability to be an available employee and an available parent is so important to me, and Botkeeper not only allows me to do both, but respects it. Other places tolerate parents - Botkeeper celebrates them."

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here !

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contact:

Della Copp

[email protected]

179 South St., Fl 2

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

SOURCE Botkeeper

Related Links

botkeeper.com

