Botkeeper's Updated Dashboard Gives More Power to the User

The updated Botkeeper Dashboard includes the ability to set and compare data for custom date ranges, automate dashboard exports, add and configure new widgets based on business data sources, set custom SMS and email alerts, and create goals for select widgets. The improvements are available for users accessing their Dashboards via desktop or on mobile through the Botkeeper Financial Hub app available on the App Store and Google Play.

Botkeeper engineers worked for months on the new updates, each of which came as the result of client feedback and requests. Angelina DeLago, Botkeeper co-founder and Product Research & Development Director, said more new and exciting features are coming soon, such as password-protected, customized URLs for sharing a user's Dashboard with others.

The Botkeeper Dashboard 2.0 is the latest update in Botkeeper's pursuit to the company's desire to change the way modern businesses approach bookkeeping.

More on the new Dashboard can be found here , including video demonstrations of each new feature.

"Botkeeper is fundamentally changing an age-old industry and redefining modern accounting best practices—moving businesses from traditional bookkeeping to automated 'Botkeeping,'" said Botkeeper founder and CEO Enrico Palmerino.

With Botkeeper's combination of AI and human assistance, clients receive the best of both worlds—great service and support at an unbelievable price point. Botkeeper software securely accesses financial and non-financial information (e.g., bank, credit card, CRM, web analytics, and accounting software) to make entries, track and schedule revenue and deferred expenses, account for payroll, reconcile bank accounts, send invoices, and provide a 360-degree view of a client's business. In addition, skilled Botkeeper accountants continuously review client financials to ensure accuracy, handle complex accounting challenges, and are available to assist with any financial questions that may arise. Botkeeper can be the first bookkeeping solution for a new early stage business, or a bookkeeping alternative for mid to large sized businesses who are looking to extend the life of their QuickBooks Online- and save tons on overhead costs.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is developing AI to help automate bookkeeping and broader accounting functions for businesses. The platform easily integrates with a client's bank accounts, credit cards, HR system, and POS system, and makes appropriate entries and adjustments to their QuickBooks or Xero accounts, providing businesses with a 24/7 AI-driven botkeeper. The new-age software platform coupled with skilled accountants helps to automate common bookkeeping workflows for accounting professionals through the use of machine learning and AI. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

