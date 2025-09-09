Building on the brand's 20-year legacy and real-world experience, the original BOTOX ® Cosmetic continues to be the most researched and requested product of its kind. 1,2

Cosmetic continues to be the most researched and requested product of its kind. BOTOX® Cosmetic is trusted by aesthetic providers with 95% of specialists choosing it for themselves, their friends, and family. 3

This campaign is BOTOX® Cosmetic's largest ever, appearing across national linear and connected TV, digital, social, and out-of-home.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced a new chapter for BOTOX® Cosmetic with the debut of "The One & Only" campaign, a national, multichannel marketing initiative that champions self-expression and individuality. The one and only brand to do it first, BOTOX® Cosmetic is the #1 selling neurotoxin worldwide with the most FDA-approved aesthetic indication areas in the category, empowering patients to embrace the one and only version of themselves.2,4-9

“The One & Only” Campaign is BOTOX Cosmetic’s (onabotulinumtoxinA) largest ever, appearing across linear and connected TV, digital, social, and out-of-home. Image features real patients. Results may vary. BOTOX Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) unveils “The One & Only” campaign featuring real people and their distinctive stories.

The One & Only campaign features real, everyday people, both new and repeat patients, treated with BOTOX® Cosmetic. The campaign depicts each person doing what they love, while showing off their individuality. The One & Only campaign demonstrates that patients are their same unique selves, even after treatment. The tagline for the campaign is, "The one & only BOTOX® Cosmetic. The one & only you."

"Just as each person is distinct, so too are their aesthetic goals. As a champion of authenticity, Allergan Aesthetics' new campaign features real people, not actors, who rely on BOTOX® Cosmetic's precise, predictable results," said Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan Aesthetics. "When it comes to being yourself and choosing treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic, there's no substitute for the real thing. The one and only BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to empower patients throughout their treatment journey."

BOTOX® Cosmetic is the product patients ask for by name and tell others about, with market research showing that 77 percent of treated consumers believe it is worth the cost.11* It is also the product patients keep coming back for; 91 percent of patients say they will continue using BOTOX® Cosmetic if their specialist says they are right for treatment.12† Additionally, Cosmopolitan magazine recently recognized BOTOX® Cosmetic as "Best Injectable" in the 2025 Cosmopolitan Readers' Choice Beauty Awards , with readers saying, "BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to be the one you depend on; it's the one and only."

FDA-approved for more than 20 years, BOTOX® Cosmetic continues to lead the market with more than 100 million vials sold globally.4,10 The brand has four FDA-approved aesthetic indication areas, the most in the category, including moderate to severe frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and vertical bands connecting the neck and jaw (platysma bands) in adults.4

The One & Only campaign will run across national linear and connected television, digital, social, and out-of-home. Those interested in learning more about BOTOX® Cosmetic and The One & Only campaign can visit botoxcosmetic.com and enroll in Allē, the leading aesthetics loyalty program from Allergan Aesthetics.

*Based on a 2023 online survey of 233 BOTOX® Cosmetic users.11

†Based on a 2023 online survey of 258 BOTOX® Cosmetic users who strongly or somewhat agreed they would continue receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment.12

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA), Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm), or Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA-wlbg); or have a skin infection at the planned injection site. This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby), or are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

References:

Data on File. Allergan, Botulinum Toxin Peer-Reviewed Publications, January 2024 . Data on File. AbbVie, Neurotoxin Monthly Tracker Report, January 2025 . Data on File. Allergan, Choosing Botox Quick Quant Study, July 2023 BOTOX® Cosmetic Prescribing Information, October 2024 . Dysport® Prescribing Information, September 2023 . Xeomin® Prescribing Information, July 2024 . Jeuveau® Prescribing Information, April 2023 . Daxxify® Prescribing Information, November 2023 . Letybo® Prescribing Information, February 2024 Data on File, Total Number of BOTOX Vials, December 2022 Data on File. Allergan, Neurotoxin Facial Injectables Consumer A&U, 2024. Data on File. Allergan, BOTOX® Cosmetic Claims Assessment, April 2023 .

Contact(s)

Investors:

Liz Shea

[email protected]

(847) 935-2211

Media:

Ember Garrett

[email protected]

(714) 246-3525

© 2025 AbbVie. All rights reserved. BOTOX® Cosmetic and its designs are trademarks of Allergan Holdings France SAS, and AbbVie company, or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE AbbVie