Botswana Tourism Industry Report 2021 with Profiles of Chobe, Cresta Marakanelo and Wilderness, Gondwana Travel & Tours, Kalahari Breeze Safaris and Ngamiland Explorations

This report covers Botswana's tourism industry, which is largely centred around game reserves, wildlife, and wilderness tourism.

The report includes country information, latest available tourism statistics, descriptions of major tourist destinations, players and corporate and government actions, and influencing factors including the economic environment and the effect of coronavirus on the sector. There are profiles of 10 companies including the relatively large tourism and hotel groups such as Chobe, Cresta Marakanelo and Wilderness, and tour operators such as Gondwana Travel & Tours, Kalahari Breeze Safaris and Ngamiland Explorations.

The Tourism Industry in Botswana:

The Botswana government identified tourism as a sector that could contribute to the diversification of the economy from its reliance on commodities. Tourism contributed 13.1% of Botswana's GDP in 2019, increasing from 6.3% in 2000. In 2019, travel and tourism accounted for 8.9% of total employment in Botswana. The country's principal tourist attractions are its game reserves, wildlife, and wilderness.



Coronavirus:

Botswana has maintained strict coronavirus regulations for the movement of tourists, resulting in operational and financial challenges for the tourism industry.

Tourism marketing has traditionally been focused on international tourists, but domestic marketing has been explored since the pandemic. The country's tourism products are largely wildlife-based and highly priced, leaving many citizens with little option but to travel outside the country.



Environmental Concerns:

In Botswana, positive environmental impacts include raised awareness and promotion of ecotourism and sustainable tourism. Destinations including the Okavango Delta and Kalahari Desert have initiatives that promote environmentally-friendly activities and resources.

Environmental concerns have been raised in the northern part of Botswana, particularly in the Okavango Delta, including noise, land, water, and air pollution. Over the years, there has been an increased number of vehicles including mobile safaris, private cars, and suppliers of goods.



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate and Government Actions

5.1.2 Regulations and Government Policies

5.1.2. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Coronavirus

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Rising Operating Costs

6.4. Government Incentives and Support

6.5. Environmental Concerns

6.6. Sharing Economy

6.7. Cyclicality

6.8. Crime and Safety

6.9. Technology, Research and Development and Innovation

6.10. Labour



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary Of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Chobe Holdings Ltd

Cresta Marakanelo Ltd

Gondwana Travel & Tours (Pty) Ltd

Kalahari Breeze Safaris (Pty) Ltd

Mosu Safari Tours (Pty) Ltd

Ngamiland Explorations Ltd

Peermont Global ( Botswana ) Ltd

) Ltd Savuti Linyanti Khwai Group Of Camps (Pty) Ltd

Shifting Sands Services (Pty) Ltd

Wilderness Holdings Ltd

Companies Mentioned





