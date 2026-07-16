Bottle Nexus Powers Limited-Edition Sassenach Spirits "Jamie Fraser Collection" Release

The Direct-to-Consumer Technology and Fulfillment Partners Celebrate One of the Platform's Most Successful Niche-Focused Alcohol E-Commerce Launches with Sassenach Spirits

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Nexus, the leading direct-to-consumer alcohol compliance and checkout platform, together with Vista Fulfillment Group, announce the successful execution of Sassenach Spirits and actor Sam Heughan's exclusive Outlander "Jamie Fraser Collection" release — one of the platform's best-performing niche alcohol e-commerce launches to date.

Limited-Edition Sassenach Spirits “Jamie Fraser Collection” Collector’s Box

Created to celebrate the final season of the hit television series Outlander and honor the legacy of beloved character Jamie Fraser, the one-time release combines premium whisky, collectible packaging, and a deeply personal tribute from Heughan to the iconic Highland warrior he portrayed for more than a decade.

Following previous successful collaborations with Bottle Nexus and Vista Fulfillment Group, Sassenach Spirits once again selected them as partners to power this highly customized limited-edition release. Prior collaborations provided the foundation and confidence needed to execute a complex, niche-driven launch featuring collectible packaging, premium whisky, and a smooth nationwide purchasing experience.

Bottle Nexus' seamless e-commerce and compliance technology powered the exclusive pre-sale experience nationwide. Through integrated "Buy Now" functionality, Bottle Nexus managed the complex backend requirements of alcohol e-commerce, including state-by-state compliance, age verification, tax calculation, licensed retailer transaction routing, and shipment tracking.

The platform ensured consumers across the U.S. could securely purchase and receive their collectible bottles directly to their doors, while also providing Sassenach Spirits with valuable sales and customer insights throughout the campaign. By the time the first orders shipped, the limited-edition release had already secured more than 4,000 preorders in the United States alone.

"Bottle Nexus is a great partner to power DTC product launches," said Alex Norouzi, CEO of Sassenach Spirits. "From technology to compliance to logistics, they have all the bases covered and their back-of-house expertise allows brands like ours to focus on marketing, scale, and execution for important launches."

Bottle Nexus partnered closely with Vista Fulfillment Group to execute the custom co-packing and fulfillment experience behind the release. The premium collector's box features an exclusive letter written by Heughan reflecting on his connection to the beloved character and thanking Jamie Fraser "for the company he gave me and the privilege to call him a friend."

"The Jamie Fraser Collection represents the type of highly customized, emotionally driven launch that today's consumers are looking for," said Amel Soro, CEO of Bottle Nexus. "We're proud to help brands like Sassenach Spirits transform complex alcohol logistics into seamless, scalable consumer experiences while preserving the integrity and storytelling behind the release."

The collaboration highlights the growing demand for premium niche-focused and fan-based commerce experiences that combine limited-edition products, seamless digital purchasing, and compliant nationwide fulfillment. As one of the strongest-performing releases in the Bottle Nexus and Vista Fulfillment Group portfolio, The Sassenach Jamie Fraser Collection serves as a blueprint for how alcohol brands can successfully execute high-demand, limited-edition launches at scale. By combining compliant digital commerce, custom fulfillment, and consumer insights, the partnership continues to expand what's possible for niche-driven alcohol sales.

The Sassenach, limited edition "Jamie Fraser Collection" (SRP: $189) is available exclusively through the Sassenach Spirits online shop, powered by Bottle Nexus.

About Bottle Nexus:

Bottle Nexus is a leading checkout and compliance technology platform powering direct-to-consumer alcohol sales for brands, retailers, and creators. The platform enables seamless, branded e-commerce experiences while managing the complex legal, tax, and regulatory requirements of alcohol sales across the U.S. Built by a team of industry experts, technologists, and entrepreneurs, Bottle Nexus helps alcohol brands activate digital sales channels while remaining compliant in a highly regulated market. Learn more about Bottle Nexus at bottlenexus.com.

About Vista Fulfillment Group

Founded in 2006, Vista Fulfillment Group is a category leader in compliant alcohol e-commerce infrastructure, powering how alcohol is sold and shipped online in the United States. Operating as alcohol e-commerce infrastructure, the company combines licensed retail entities, nationwide warehousing, and proprietary technology to manage the complexity of alcohol online sales from checkout through compliant delivery. Vista Fulfillment Group enables brands and platforms to sell alcohol online at national scale while supporting long-term, responsible growth across an increasingly regulated and digital-first marketplace.

About Sassenach Spirits

Sassenach Spirits is a division of the Great Glen Company, a privately owned luxury importer based in the United States. Founded by Scottish actor and philanthropist Sam Heughan and American entrepreneur Alex Norouzi, the company is dedicated to creating premium spirits that reflect the craftsmanship, heritage, and character of Scotland. Following the successful launch of The Sassenach Blended Scotch Whisky in 2021, the portfolio has continued to expand with a growing collection of carefully crafted offerings, including The Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin and The Sassenach Fine Scottish Vodka, launched in 2023 and 2025 respectively. For more information, visit www.sassenachspirits.com.

Media Contacts:

Clara Frezza | [email protected]

Regan Carlin | [email protected]

SOURCE Bottle Nexus