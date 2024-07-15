Bottle Rocket and Olo Join Forces to Help Restaurants Create Better Digital Experiences

DALLAS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, a proven, global digital product agency and part of the WPP worldwide network is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider. This collaboration aims to redefine the digital guest experience by combining Bottle Rocket's innovative application design and development solutions with Olo's robust digital ordering platform trusted by over 700 restaurant brands.

Bottle Rocket is known for its pioneering nature and the category-defining work that began with its founding in 2008. The company boasts an expansive history of innovative "firsts" and has created impressive business-changing outcomes and results for industry-leading organizations such as Chick-fil-A, Southwest Airlines, Starwood Hotels & Resorts (since acquired by Marriott), Albertsons, MoneyGram, Dave & Busters, Inspire Brands, McKesson, Bloomin' Brands, and Verizon, among others.

Ignite, a digital acceleration platform from Bottle Rocket, offers restaurant brands a bespoke mobile solution with enhanced flexibility and customization that can be built in less time and with less cost by leveraging Ignite's pre-built foundational components.

The company has launched its latest innovation in the form of a digital accelerator for restaurant brands called Ignite . Ignite is a custom digital platform designed to enhance digital growth, loyalty, and retention for restaurants. Based on a comparison of thousands of customer engagements, Ignite allows restaurant brands to create a fully custom mobile and/or web solution in up to 40% less time and with less investment. Ignite was created with a pre-built Olo integration and is purposefully designed to support various restaurant brands. Bottle Rocket's Ignite and Olo provide a flexible foundation to build differentiated, custom experiences across iOS, Android, and web, unlocking valuable KPIs and scalable innovation.

"A culmination of over a decade of work in the industry, Ignite is an innovative solution that allows restaurant brands an attainable way to create a differentiated brand experience with the added flexibility and scalability that white-label solutions cannot provide," says Andrew Sevin, Bottle Rocket's President. "Through Ignite and our strategic partnership with Olo, we are able to help restaurant brands better serve their customers through a fully tailored brand experience that is unique to every brand."

Bottle Rocket's depth of experience in the restaurant space, coupled with the creation of the Ignite digital accelerator platform and the integration with Olo, is perfectly suited for restaurant brands wanting to create a new digital ordering experience designed for greater scalability, flexibility, and continued growth.

To learn more about this partnership or to contact Bottle Rocket for more info, please visit: https://partners.olo.com/partners/bottle-rocket

About Bottle Rocket

Better digital products. A proven digital product agency. Since our inception in 2008, Bottle Rocket has created exceptional digital experiences that drive real business results and exceed customer expectations. We pride ourselves in our proven approach to consistent, quality delivery, backed by a data-first approach to product management. Our services span product strategy, research & insights, CX, design, product development, growth, and data & AI. We are specifically designed to help companies maximize their digital product investments to create predictable, measurable value. Bottle Rocket is part of the WPP worldwide network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at [email protected].

About Olo

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology's positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

Press contact

