Bottle Rocket Appoints Matt Smith as President

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bottle Rocket, a leading digital product agency and part of the WPP worldwide network, today announced that Matt Smith has been appointed President, effective immediately.

Matt Smith, President of Bottle Rocket

Matt, an experienced leader who has built strong client relationships, driven consistent revenue growth, and led cross-functional teams toward shared business outcomes, steps into the role after eight years of expanded leadership responsibilities at Bottle Rocket. As President, Matt will now focus on establishing and shepherding the company's future strategic direction, strengthening its global delivery capabilities, expanding its AI efforts, and driving stronger collaboration across all its key areas — strategy, experience, product, design and technology.

"Matt has been absolutely central to shaping how we partner with clients and deliver significant value," said Marcelo Szuster, CEO of dti digital and Bottle Rocket. "He knows how to turn ideas into action, building trust along the way. His leadership really reflects where Bottle Rocket is headed — our focus is truly on our clients, delivering real value and making a positive difference for both our business and our people."

During his time at Bottle Rocket, most recently as Executive Vice President, Client Engagement and Growth, Matt was key in managing, retaining, and growing the company's client portfolio. He worked closely with other executives to develop important digital and company-wide strategies, and successfully led cross-functional teams through times of rapid growth and change. In his previous role, he was crucial in establishing Bottle Rocket's experience-first approach, delivering large-scale digital products across sectors like hospitality, healthcare, automotive, retail, and consumer industries.

"Bottle Rocket is an incredibly special place, fueled by some of the most talented, thoughtful, and driven people in our industry," said Smith. "We're well positioned to deliver outstanding value and impact to our clients, with a strong focus on quality and accountability in everything we do. I'm truly humbled by this opportunity and so excited to help our clients move faster, adapt with confidence, and realize long-term value from their digital investments. Plus, I want to help our Rocketeers grow, find fulfillment, and feel a strong sense of purpose in their work."

As President, Matt will work closely with Bottle Rocket's executive leadership team to drive its growth plans forward, focusing on the core pillars of Quality, Value, Efficiency, and Connection to deepen client relationships, ensure consistently excellent work across all its growing projects, and foster the continued growth and success of every Rocketeer.

About Bottle Rocket:

Bottle Rocket is a digital transformation consultancy that helps organizations build modern digital experiences and enterprise platforms for the future. We bring together strategy, experience design, product, and technology to deliver end-to-end Experience and Enterprise Transformation. From standout digital experiences to scalable platforms powered by modern cloud, data, and AI foundations, we help clients move faster, adapt continuously, and drive lasting business impact. Bottle Rocket is a strategic partner within the WPP worldwide network. Learn more at bottlerocketstudios.com.

