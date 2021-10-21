Bottle Rocket launches new podcast in support of company-wide diversity, equity & inclusion efforts

This podcast shares the stories of culturally diverse leaders & the ups and downs of their rise up the corporate ladder. Tweet this

The phrase "glass ceiling" certainly isn't a new one. Nor are any of the discriminatory barriers to advancement that unfortunately exist in our workplace today. Every day, people from all walks of life are overcoming the odds and breaking through the ceiling.

"Each person's journey to success is unique, as are the challenges and obstacles that they face on the way," says Rajesh Midha, Bottle Rocket's CEO. "The launch of this podcast and the sharing of these important stories is positive step forward on our journey to making the world a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable place to live and work."

To learn more about the podcast or to listen or watch any past episodes, please visit https://www.bottlerocketstudios.com/after-the-glass-breaks

To learn more about Bottle Rocket's our efforts and progress in this area, please visit our DE&I report published annually here: https://www.bottlerocketstudios.com/inclusion-diversity

