Bottled Water Market in South Africa to Grow by USD 143.9 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Urban Consumption, AI Powered Evolution Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bottled water market in South Africa size is estimated to grow by USD 143.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period. Increased consumption of bottled water by urban consumers is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing packaging innovations in bottled water. However, threat from substitute products for bottled water poses a challenge. Key market players include Africqua Pty Ltd., Aqua Air, Aqua.v, Aquabella, Arctic Amanzi, BeneWater, Cedarberg Aqua, CLOVER S.A. Pty Ltd., EKHAMANZI SPRINGS Pty Ltd., La Vie De Luc, Mountain Falls Mineral Water, Nestle SA, Normandien Farms Pty Ltd., Origin Water, Patriot Brands, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., Tsitsikamma, Twizza, and Verve Water.

Bottled water market in south africa 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Still drinking water, Sparkling water, and Bottled spring water), Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), and Geography (Middle East and Africa) Region Covered South Africa Key companies profiled Africqua Pty Ltd., Aqua Air, Aqua.v, Aquabella, Arctic Amanzi, BeneWater, Cedarberg Aqua, CLOVER S.A. Pty Ltd., EKHAMANZI SPRINGS Pty Ltd., La Vie De Luc, Mountain Falls Mineral Water, Nestle SA, Normandien Farms Pty Ltd., Origin Water, Patriot Brands, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., Tsitsikamma, Twizza, and Verve Water

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Bottled water manufacturers in South Africa are enhancing their product offerings through innovative packaging formats to capture consumer attention. These innovations boost sales by improving shelf appeal and product differentiation. Eco-friendly and luxury packaging are popular choices, addressing environmental concerns and consumer preferences. Notably, Nestle SA introduced a PET plastic bottle made from bio-based material, reflecting industry-wide efforts to minimize plastic waste. This packaging evolution is projected to drive growth in South Africa's bottled water market during the forecast period.

The South African bottled water market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors. These include the construction of dams to address fresh water scarcity, but also the destruction of wetlands and rapid urbanization, which increase the demand for packaged water. Mining activities and agricultural practices contribute to water pollution, further driving the need for clean drinking water. Energy consumption in the production process is a concern, but technology advances help reduce it. Key players in the industry include Varun Beverages, BevCo, and PepsiCo Inc. Research reports, insight surveys, and industry landscape reports provide valuable market insights. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are used for marketing. The market value and volumes continue to rise, with imports and exports playing a role in the distribution channels. Retail players, including retail water bars, offer various pricing strategies to reach consumers who lack access to piped water sources, communal taps, or neighbors' taps. VAT and prices are important considerations for manufacturers and distributors.

Market Challenges

The South African bottled water market caters to consumers seeking hydration and refreshment. However, substitutes like juices, soft drinks, and others pose competition. With an increasing number of soft drink launches, the market growth may be restrained. Consumers' preference for soft drinks' taste might impact bottled water sales. Manufacturers respond by introducing diverse bottled water products in convenient formats. Despite these challenges, the market continues to offer choices based on consumer needs and occasions.

The South African bottled water market faces challenges from neighbors' tap water and the packaged water industry. Tap water quality concerns and waterborne diseases fuel demand for bottled water from brands like Coca-Cola. According to industry landscape reports, the market value reached USUSD853 million in 2020, with USUSD617 million in volumes. The market is influenced by trends such as health consciousness, climate change, and drought in Southern Africa . Manufacturers and distributors use various channels, including retail players, retail water bars, and imports/exports. Prices vary, with a 500ml bottle costing around R10 (USUSD0.65). Technology plays a role in the use of recycled PET bottles and water filtration systems. Research reports and insight surveys provide market insights. Follow industry news on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The International Panel and the International Trade Administration regulate the sector, addressing issues like VAT, deforestation, and water crisis.

Segment Overview

This bottled water market in South Africa report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Still drinking water

1.2 Sparkling water

1.3 Bottled spring water Distribution Channel 2.1 Off-trade

2.2 On-trade Geography 3.1 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Still drinking water- The bottled water market in South Africa is primarily driven by the dominance of still drinking water. This segment's growth can be attributed to several factors, including rising urbanization, increasing health consciousness, and the convenience of on-the-go bottled water products. Still water, which is non-carbonated and available in both flavored and unflavored varieties, is increasingly preferred by consumers over carbonated drinks due to health concerns. Additionally, concerns about the safety and quality of tap water in certain areas have led to a growing demand for pure drinking water. This demand is further fueled by the availability of bottled still water in various sizes, making it a convenient choice for individuals always on the move or without access to clean water sources. Furthermore, the growing health awareness trend in South Africa, tourism, and outdoor activities contribute to the increasing demand for still drinking water, positively impacting the growth of the bottled water market in South Africa through the still drinking water segment during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The South African bottled water market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to increasing health consciousness, waterborne diseases, and the water crisis caused by climate change and drought in Southern Africa. According to research reports, the market is expected to reach USUSD7 billion by 2027. Natural resources, including groundwater and spring water, are the primary sources for bottled water production. However, concerns over plastic waste and the environment have led to the adoption of recycled PET bottles. The International Panel on Climate Change and the International Trade Administration have focused the importance of sustainable water management and the role of bottled water in providing access to clean water for communities without piped water sources, communal taps, or neighbors' taps. Bottled water brands and manufacturers continue to innovate and expand their offerings to meet consumer demands.

Market Research Overview

Bottled water has become a vital commodity in South Africa due to waterborne diseases, health consciousness, and the water crisis caused by climate change, drought, and natural resource depletion in Southern Africa. The packaged water industry has seen significant growth, with the market valued at USUSD853 million in 2020 and projected to reach USUSD617 million by 2026. The International Panel on Climate Change warns of the impact of climate change on fresh water scarcity, leading to increased demand for bottled water. However, concerns over energy consumption, deforestation, construction of dams, destruction of wetlands, rapid urbanization, mining activities, agricultural practices, and water pollution have raised environmental concerns. Manufacturers and distributors are responding by using recycled PET bottles and implementing sustainable production methods. Research reports, industry landscape reports, and market insights provide valuable information on industry trends, retail players, and distribution channels. The market is competitive, with various bottled water brands vying for market share through innovative technology and pricing strategies. The International Trade Administration regulates imports and exports, while retail players such as supermarkets, retail water bars, and neighbors' taps offer various distribution channels. Prices vary, with VAT and other taxes adding to the cost.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Still Drinking Water



Sparkling Water



Bottled Spring Water

Distribution Channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Geography

Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

