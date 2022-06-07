Boulo Offers New Personalized Game Plans to Assist Mothers Trying to Stay in and Return to the Workforce

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National recruiting expert, Boulo, announces the asset acquisition of Hello Career Guru, a digital career guide to help women advance professionally. With a focus on helping forward-thinking employers hire and retain working mothers for shared success, Boulo will now be able to offer its community of working mothers a personalized professional game plan with priorities, actions, and resources to develop and advance skills and behaviors.

Boulo's new career guidance platform launching late 2022 Boulo's guides women through targeted learning and development content

Hello Career Guru leveraged proprietary female C-suite executive insights to reflect real-world experience. The four co-founders, Suzanna Keith, Karen Keane, Sonal Rinello, and Tom Beauchamp, along with their technology partner Vascar Solutions, developed the platform with the guidance of HR and talent experts to ensure relevance and impact for all women, no matter age, background, income, geography, and race.

"We are so excited to play a critical role in helping achieve Boulo's mission of helping working mothers succeed in the workplace," said Suzanna Keith, Founder and CEO of Hello Career Guru.

Boulo will take the next 3 months to expand the platform, considering a broader set of career goals, learning topics and creating a community of support. Sonal Rinello will stay on in a marketing advisory capacity supporting Boulo CEO Delphine Carter.

"Our mission at Boulo is to help working mothers reach their potential," said Delphine Carter, Founder and CEO of Boulo. "We know women leave work because their jobs lack flexibility, their careers stop progressing and they struggle to find professional support. With our new learning and development platform we will be able to fully support women seeking impact, reward, purpose, and relevancy at work while being accessible for their families. We are focused on launching our new platform in late Q3 2022 with a small group for testing before releasing nationwide."

