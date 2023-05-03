Boulo Solutions Founder Shares Expertise at Second Annual Governor's Summit on Talent Retention and Work-based Learning

CEO Delphine Carter to participate in panel with local leaders on hiring remote workers



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulo Solutions' founder and CEO Delphine Carter will share her front-line insights during a panel discussion on "The Pros and Cons of Working Remotely" at the Second Annual Governor's Summit on Talent Retention and Work-based Learning. Boulo Solutions is the recruiting industry's go-to resource connecting results-driven employers with a diverse talent pool—including women, mothers, and caregivers—looking for flexibility.

Presented by the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship and EDPL's FuelAL initiative, the conference brings together 350 participants across the state—employers, education officials, local economic developers, and chambers of commerce—to discuss the issues and innovative solutions around schools, communities, and employers trying to attract new talent.

Boulo Solutions matches growth-mind employers with the talent they need to succeed. The firm advocates for flexible work arrangements to reach "hidden talent" not found on traditional job boards or applying to company postings. Boulo defines flexibility as having an adjustable schedule beyond 9-to-5 and a 5-day workweek to include remote and hybrid work arrangements, caregiver-friendly policies, and results-driven metrics.

Delphine Carter founded Boulo after discovering "carpool geniuses" in her "mom" life. These educated women with proven work histories had side-lined their careers because of a lack of flexibility in the workplace. Delphine has become an advocate for working mothers and other caregivers and a champion of flexible policies that benefit the entire workforce and help achieve work-life balance.

The issue of remote work is significant to the US economy. When the pandemic forced millions of women out of the workforce, the country reached a point where fewer women were contributing to the economy than at any time during the last 30 years. Delphine Carter suggests that a strong economy requires an equitable workforce, so efforts to help women remain in and return to the workforce, including flexible work arrangements, are the solution.

"We specialize in sourcing quality candidates for flexible full-time, part-time, and contract job opportunities across Alabama and the US, many of those being remote jobs," explained Boulo Solutions CEO and Founder Delphine Carter. "This is a unique opportunity to share some of the proven ideas we've seen work for other companies. Changing expectations about what success looks like and how companies work can open the door for new groups to enter or remain in the workplace."

About Boulo Solutions

Boulo Solutions' staffing capabilities help businesses diversify their workforce by pairing them with women rarely found on other platforms. They connect this hidden workforce to companies offering jobs with caregiver-friendly cultures. Boulo's current customer base focus is on innovative businesses with a flexible culture. Local companies, including Alabama Power, Protective Life, O'Neal Steel, Therapy Brands, Wyndy, Digital Motion, Bronze Valley, and Immediate, among others, have hired women through Boulo Solutions.

