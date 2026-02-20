NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, the #1 dermatologist recommended anti-aging facial care brand, reinforces its commitment to life-changing skincare with the launch of the new Hyalu B5 Suractivated Cream. This advanced formula joins the newly renovated Hyalu B5 Suractivated Serum to create a high-performance duo to help "bounce" skin back with hydration and plumpness.

Bounce Back with La Roche-Posay's New Hyalu B5 Suractivated Cream and Serum

New Hyalu B5 Suractivated Cream provides 72 hour intense, nourishing hydration with clinical efficacy on fine lines, texture and radiance. Formulated with a comforting cream texture, this face cream is super-activated with three types of Hyaluronic Acid along with Ectoin and Vitamin B5 to help deeply hydrate the skin and strengthen the skin's barrier. In a consumer study, 88% of participants saw firmer skin after just two months of use.

To complement the launch, La Roche-Posay renovated its iconic Hyalu B5 Serum to a new and improved formula – now super-activated with a 4 hyaluronic acid system to deliver 27x more hyaluronic acid 8 layers into the skin while maintaining the skin barrier-repairing essentials.

As the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications creates new skincare challenges, such as a loss of visible facial plumpness and lack of skin hydration, La Roche-Posay conducted a targeted consumer study on the Hyalu B5 Serum and Cream regimen. The protocol evaluated 112 GLP-1 users, with a minimum of 3 months on medication for weight loss management, who each exhibited at least three specific skin concerns, including loss of skin firmness, dry fine lines, and lack of skin elasticity/ bounce back.

The results underscore the regimen's efficacy in supportive care: after four weeks, 94% of participants felt the Hyalu B5 regimen effectively addressed their skin concerns since using

GLP-1. 90% saw smoother, firmer and more radiant skin.* Beyond skin improvements, participants reported a significant boost in skin confidence, highlighting how targeted dermatological care can help support individuals as their bodies transform.

About La Roche-Posay

Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

