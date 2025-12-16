Bounceback Advances National Efforts to Support Educator Wellbeing Through Georgetown Innovation Hub Fellowship

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounceback, an educator-centered wellbeing and resilience platform, announced the successful completion of its year-long Fellowship with the Georgetown University Thrive Center's Innovation Hub. The Fellowship supports mission-driven innovations designed to strengthen the early childhood and education workforce through practical, human-centered solutions, and Bounceback was one of six organizations chosen in this competitive process.

Over the past year, Bounceback collaborated closely with Georgetown faculty, researchers, and national partners to deepen its impact, refine its model, and strengthen the evidence base behind its educator wellbeing approach. The Fellowship provided structured opportunities for rapid-cycle learning, data analysis, market mapping, strategic planning, and co-design with educators and school leaders across the country.

"Completing the Georgetown Innovation Hub Fellowship has been transformative for our team and our work," said Dorothy Morelli, CEO of Bounceback. "Educators have consistently told us they need accessible tools that respect their time, honor their lived experience, and help them stay in the work they love. This Fellowship helped us sharpen our vision and expand the ways we can meet those needs."

Throughout the Fellowship, Bounceback advanced several key areas of development, including strengthening its theory of change, enhancing its research and evaluation strategy, refining its implementation pathways for districts and early childhood systems, and building new partnerships to support sustainable scaling.

As Bounceback transitions out of the Fellowship, the organization will continue to expand partnerships with school districts, early learning programs, and higher education institutions; strengthen its evaluation efforts; and prepare for broader national implementation. This work comes at a moment when educator burnout, workforce shortages, and rising student needs are reshaping the future of education. Schools and early learning programs across the country are urgently seeking practical, evidence-aligned solutions that can help stabilize, support, and retain the educators who form the backbone of every learning community.

"By leveraging the insights, relationships, and real-world feedback gathered over the past year, Bounceback is positioned to play a leading role in this national movement to reimagine educator wellbeing" said Caroline Hendren, Partnerships Director for Bounceback.

