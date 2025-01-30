Windber Area School District Partners with Bounceback, with Support from PSEA, to Launch Educator Wellness Pilot Program

WINDBER, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounceback, a cutting-edge digital health platform designed to support K-12 educators, is excited to announce a new pilot program in partnership with Windber Area School District in Pennsylvania. Facilitated with the support of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), this partnership will bring wellness-focused professional development to Windber's educators, emphasizing mental health and work-life balance.

Windber Area School District, a district deeply committed to fostering a supportive and innovative learning community, collaborated with PSEA to identify solutions that address the increasing stress and burnout among educators. Recognizing Bounceback's unique, evidence-based approach, PSEA played an instrumental role in connecting the district with the platform, paving the way for this impactful collaboration.

"At Windber Area School District, we recognize that our educators are the foundation of student success," said Mike Vuckovich, Superintendent of Schools. "Partnering with Bounceback demonstrates our commitment to supporting their well-being and ensuring they have the resources to thrive both personally and professionally. When we take care of our teachers, we take care of our students."

Bounceback offers educators on-demand professional development (PD) through a dynamic digital platform. With over 120 lessons on topics such as stress management, mindfulness, focused breathing, and intentional movement, the platform equips teachers with practical tools to manage stress, improve self-regulation, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

"The daily stress that I experience as an educator has been minimized by my introduction and utilization of the Bounceback platform," shared Brook Faust, 3rd-grade elementary teacher at the Windber Area School District. "The Bounceback platform can be used efficiently on any device, at any point throughout the day, at school, or at home. From meaningful podcasts that speak the truths of the educational community to intentional movements and breathing exercises, Bounceback has truly made a difference in my self-regulation. I am now able to provide my students with a more positive, successful learning experience."

The decision to partner with Bounceback was inspired by Windber's mission to create a premier educational environment where both students and staff can thrive. The district's key initiatives include enhancing student achievement through evidence-based instructional practices, supporting teacher well-being, and fostering a positive school culture.

The involvement of PSEA highlights the association's dedication to advocating for educators' needs and providing solutions that directly address the challenges they face. By connecting Windber with Bounceback, PSEA helped bring this innovative solution to the forefront, ensuring that the district's educators have access to the tools they need to succeed.

"Bounceback is a game-changer for Windber's educators, and PSEA is proud to play a part in fostering this partnership," said PSEA President Aaron Chapin. "When we prioritize the mental health and work-life balance of our educators, we create a more sustainable and fulfilling teaching environment. And when educators thrive, their students benefit from the best possible learning experiences."

"Windber Area School District is leading the way in making sure that there are dedicated wellness resources for educators," said Dorothy Morelli, M.Ed., Founder and CEO of Bounceback. "Having visited the district, I have witnessed how Windber administrators, teachers, and support staff all work together for the betterment of the school community and the broader community. Bounceback is pleased to partner with Windber Schools."

By prioritizing mental health and professional development, Windber and Bounceback aim to create a ripple effect of positive change. The pilot program is expected to lead to improved teacher retention, increased student engagement, and a stronger school community.

Through the support of PSEA and the collaboration between Windber and Bounceback, this pilot program represents a transformative step toward ensuring educators feel valued, empowered, and equipped to thrive.

About Bounceback

Bounceback is a digital health platform designed to support K-12 educators by providing wellness-focused, on-demand professional development. Created by educators for educators, Bounceback offers practical, research-based tools to help teachers manage stress, prioritize mental health, and improve self-regulation. The platform's evidence-based programming aligns with professional development standards, equipping educators to thrive both personally and professionally. Learn more at MyBounceback.com.

About Windber Area School District

The Windber Area School District is dedicated to ensuring that all students have the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary for lifelong learning and success. Located in Windber, Pennsylvania, the district fosters a supportive and innovative learning environment that values and empowers both students and staff. With a focus on enhancing student achievement, supporting teacher well-being, and promoting a positive school culture, Windber Area School District strives to create a community where everyone feels valued and equipped for success.

Contact: [email protected]

