BOUNCEBACK ANNOUNCES K-12 PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH EDUCATORS IN CLEVELAND, OHIO

Digital Health Platform Delivers Evidence-Based, Wellness-Focused Programming 'Anytime, Anywhere, On Any Device'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounceback, a digital health platform that delivers wellness-focused professional development (PD) to K-12 educators, today announced a new partnership with Ohio's Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) to provide on-demand PD for educators, administrators, and support staff.

Bounceback is a collaboration of career educators, researchers, and wellness instructors who joined together to tackle K-12 educator stress. Reimagining PD as a digital health offering — a concept that Bounceback refers to as "job-embedded wellness" — helps educators manage stress to improve their personal health and well-being, which ultimately benefits students.

"Educators deserve engaging, wellness-focused PD that's available anytime, anywhere, on any device," said Dorothy Morelli, M.Ed., Founder and CEO of Bounceback. "We're proud to partner with CMSD to support the personal and professional growth of educators in Cleveland."

CMSD is a national leader in the delivery of evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs. The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL) describes SEL as "the process through which all young people and adults acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to develop healthy identities, manage emotions and achieve personal and collective goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain supportive relationships, and make responsible and caring decisions."

Bounceback is intentionally aligned with the CASEL Framework to advance educators' social and emotional skills and competencies.

"At CMSD, we look across the K-12 education field for high-quality programs to support the professional development of our hard-working faculty and staff," said Jason Tidmore, Executive Director of Social Emotional Learning for CMSD. "Bounceback offers a unique combination of on-demand PD and evidence-based content focused on educators' social-emotional health and well-being."

"Burnout is real for our teachers and educators," added Jillian Ahrens, a CMSD educator and 3rd Vice President of the Cleveland Teachers Union, which represents teachers, paraprofessionals, and other personnel. "In addition to supporting students, teachers often carry their own stress and trauma. Bounceback is part of how we address educator well-being."

Produced by award-winning content creators, Bounceback features a diverse cast of career educators and wellness instructors. More than 120 lessons cover topics including: Understanding Stress; Exploring Mindfulness; Focused Breathing; Intentional Movement; and Adult SEL. Scientifically validated screeners help educators gauge stress, anxiety, and mindful awareness. At key milestones, Bounceback's platform generates completion certificates that educators can download for PD credits or points, and license renewal.

Bounceback's wellness-focused programming is aligned with Learning Forward's Standards for Professional Learning and meets school districts' and states' PD requirements.

"Numerous studies confirm that teaching is the most stressful job in America," Morelli said. "We know from experience: For educators to support student well-being and academic needs, they've got to first prioritize their own mental, emotional, and physical health needs."

She added: "Bounceback is all about helping the adults in our school communities so that they're better equipped to help our kids succeed in life."

Bounceback is part of 3LS Ventures and 3LS Inc., a Nashville-based employee-owned company that supports youth, families, and educators in building stronger communities.

On the web: MyBounceback.com

SOURCE 3LS Ventures Inc